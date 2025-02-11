Love is in the air at River Arts in Damariscotta. Artists are invited to submit work for the upcoming juried show, “Love.” This exhibition will showcase artists’ exploration and interpretation of love in its many forms. “Love” will run from Feb. 25 through April 5; deadline for submission is 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Diana Kerr, of Boothbay, will be the juror for “Love.” Kerr’s impressive and lengthy career in the arts began in Boston at the Graphics 1 & Graphics 2 Gallery where she oversaw its corporate art program. After moving to Maine, she managed the contemporary gallery at Barridoff Galleries of Portland. She spent 12 years as co-director at The Firehouse Gallery in Damariscotta, which was followed by a lengthy stint at Gleason Fine arts in Boothbay. Kerr recently opened Kerr+Jones Fine Art & Craft with jewelry designer Kathleen Jones in East Boothbay in 2022.
“Love” is open to all media, including original work in painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, ceramics, original print making, drawing, encaustic, pastel, glass and mixed media. Artists may enter two pieces with a size limit of 24 inches (in any direction, including frame) or one piece with a size limit of 50 inches (in any direction, including frame).
This show is open to both members and nonmembers. The entry fee is $15 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Submissions must be delivered to the gallery at 26 Elm St. in Damariscotta. For more information, visit riverartsme.org or call 563-6868.
The public is invited to the exhibition’s opening reception from 2-4 p.m. on March 1.
