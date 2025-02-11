The Scarborough Community Services Department provides free chair yoga at the Hub at 418 Payne Road on Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Anne Esguerra, an IAYT-certified yoga therapist, hosts the weekly in-person chair yoga sessions. She offers a practice that leans into the curiosity of self-study filled with avenues of accessibility, permission and exploration.

The program is offered for free thanks to a partnership with Martin’s Point Health Care.

No registration is required. For more information, call the Community Services Department at 730-4150.

