The town of Scarborough recently received an upgrade to its bond rating from Moody’s Rating.

The upgrade may result in lower interest payments for projects that require borrowing, such as the upcoming school project which is expected to be on the November 2025 ballot.

“This is tremendous news and demonstrates very solid financial performance,” Town Manager Tom Hall said in the town’s newsletter. “The upgrade will be very helpful as we consider major capital investments in the near future.”

For more information, go to the town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org.

