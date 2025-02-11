The winter sports postseason is upon us and the rest of the month will feature an abundance of memorable action and championships.

Boys hockey is the lone sport still in its regular season, the basketball tournament is about to begin and everything else has held conference or regional championships with the state meets right around the corner.

Here’s a glimpse:

Girls hockey

In the South Region, the Falmouth/Scarborough co-op girls hockey team, ranked fifth, dropped a gutwrenching 3-2 overtime decision at No. 4 Biddeford in last week’s quarterfinals to finish 5-14. Falmouth/Scarborough let a two-goal lead slip away.

Boys basketball

Scarborough’s boys basketball team finished the regular season 8-10 after closing with a 79-44 loss at Falmouth last Friday. Carter Blanche paced the Red Storm with 14 points.

Scarborough finished third in Class AA South and hosted No. 6 Deering (8-10) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. In the teams’ regular season meeting Jan. 4, the Red Storm fell by a point at the Rams, 50-49. Deering won the lone prior playoff encounter, 78-62, in the 2015 preliminary round.

If the Red Storm advance to the semifinals Thursday of next week at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, they will play either No. 2 South Portland (13-5) or No. 7 Gorham (6-12), the reigning regional champion.

Girls basketball

On the girls’ side, Scarborough finished 8-10 and fifth in Class AA South following a 59-30 home win over Falmouth in the finale last Friday. Helena Bukarac had 19 points and Ellie Rumelhart added 14.

The Red Storm were at No. 4 Thornton Academy (8-10) for the quarterfinals Wednesday. Back on Dec. 17, Scarborough beat the host Golden Trojans, 53-35. The teams had split four prior playoff encounters with Thornton Academy’s 53-34 victory in the 2023 semifinals the most recent.

If the Red Storm advance, they’ll likely face top-ranked South Portland (15-3) in the semifinals next Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Indoor track

Scarborough’s boys indoor track team tallied 149 points at last weekend’s Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet, but finished a narrow second to South Portland (152.5). The Red Storm got wins from Atticus Merriam in the junior 800 (2 minutes, 3.34 seconds), Nate Murray in the senior shot put (51 feet, 4.25 inches), Ethan Keller in the open mile (4:22.78), Wyatt Martin in the open pole vault (15-0) and their open 4×800 (8:26.77) and open sprint medley (3:46.58) relay teams.

In the girls’ meet, Scarborough had 100.5 points and finished third (Cheverus was first with 153 points and and Portland was runner-up with 113). First-place performers included Vera DiSotto in the junior shot put (32-1.75), Isabella Harmon in the senior high jump (5-4) and the open pole vault (10-7) and Laurel Driscoll in the open mile (5:11.21).

Swimming

In the pool, Scarborough took part in the North Division Southwesterns last weekend.

The Red Storm boys had 178.5 points and came in third behind Greely (332) and Cape Elizabeth (277).

The girls tallied 111 points and placed sixth (Cape Elizabeth dominated with 376 points).

Boys hockey

Scarborough’s boys hockey team was 7-8 and clung to the ninth and final Class A playoff spot at press time following a loss to host St. Dom’s (4-1) and victories at Edward Little (3-1) and at home over Biddeford (5-1). Against the Saints, goalie Reed Marston made 20 saves and Landen Beratta had the goal. The Red Storm go to Marshwood Friday and welcome the Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete Beacons next Tuesday.

