Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has introduced a bill to support rural hospitals by helping to prepare them for obstetric emergencies.
Co-sponsoring the bill with Collins are Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, and Katie Britt, R-Alabama. The Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act would help prepare hospitals to handle obstetric emergencies.
The proposal comes as many hospitals — especially in rural areas — have closed maternity wards.
Seven Maine hospitals have closed their birthing centers in the past decade, and two more, at hospitals in Belfast and Waterville, are slated to shutter this year. Ten of Maine’s 25 rural hospitals do not offer maternity services.
The bill would create training programs to help respond to emergency labors, help purchase needed hospital equipment for emergency deliveries and expand telehealth services.
