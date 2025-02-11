U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will reportedly support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next secretary of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, despite his well-documented history of advocacy against vaccines and spreading the debunked theory that they cause autism.

CNN’s Manu Raju posted on the social media site X that Collins told him Monday that she plans to support Kennedy to oversee the nation’s health care systems. His post only quotes Collins discussing her concerns about the National Institutes for Health cutting biomedical research funding — not why she thinks Kennedy should be confirmed.

Collin’s office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm CNN’s reporting, or to questions about whether Collins believes Kennedy played a role in creating distrust in vaccines and if so how she can support him as health secretary. Nor did her aides respond to a question about why she thinks Kennedy is qualified for the position.

Collins is one of a handful of Republicans whose votes are being closely watched on President Donald Trump’s more controversial nominees. Republicans can only afford to lose three votes in the Senate, if Democrats unanimously oppose a nominee. Gaining Collins’ support is a signal that Kennedy is winning over skeptics.

On Monday, Collins said she discussed her concerns about the “poorly conceived” NIH cuts with Kennedy, who vowed to “reexamine” the cuts “as soon as he’s confirmed.”

National and local medical groups have been pressuring Collins to oppose Kennedy’s confirmation. In recent weeks, 355 health care professionals in Maine submitted a letter urging Collins to reject Kennedy, calling him a “dangerous nominee.”

“Every day we see how health misinformation has eroded the trust between provider and patient,” the group said. “RFK Jr, founder of Children’s Health Defense, the most damaging anti-vaccine organization in the world, has been fueling vaccine skepticism for decades.”

During Kennedy’s confirmation hearing last month, Collins relayed concerns from Maine pediatrician’s about a drop in vaccine uptake. Kennedy replied that drop was because of distrust in the government.

“All vaccines are dropping and they’re doing that because people don’t believe the government any more,” Kennedy replied. “We need good science, and I’m going to bring that in. I’m going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

Collins did not press him on his history of opposing vaccines and falsely linking them to autism and instead asked whether he would stop development of a Lyme Disease vaccine.

This story will be updated.

