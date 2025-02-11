Avesta Housing recently gained approval from the Kennebunk Planning Board to build affordable senior housing on Alewive Park Road in West Kennebunk.

The project, approved last month, will include the construction of two new buildings, each with 37 units, for a total of 72 units. The units will be designated affordable housing for those age 55 and older.

Rod Harmon, the communications manager for the Portland-based operation, said the units will be priced at 50-60% of the area median income.

“They are considered affordable,” Harmon told the Post. “Qualified applicants can not exceed more than 60%” of the area median income.

According to the town, the area median income for Kennebunk was $84,586 in 2020. That would put unit prices in a range of about $42,200 to $50,700.

Avesta is hoping to begin construction in summer 2026, Harmon said. The project will involve two phases, one for each building.

“Hopefully, we can finish by 2027,” Harmon said.

The project will cost approximately $88 million, the majority of which will be funded by Maine Housing affordable housing credits, as well as loans from banks and other entities.

“We are working on securing those right now,” Harmon said.

The project will be built on land next to the Kennebunk Savings headquarters at 7 Alewive Park Road. Kennebunk Savings announced its donation of the land for construction of affordable housing in 2023, and contributed $550,000 to assist Avesta in financing the project.

In 2024, Kennebunk voters approved a contract zone for the project, splitting the parcel into two lots.

The first lot is designated for the affordable housing buildings, and the second lot was donated to the Kennebunk Land Trust.

Providing affordable housing for seniors is of growing importance in Kennebunk. Maine has the oldest population in the United States, with a median age of 44.8.

In 2012, the U.S. Census Bureau projected that the number of people over the age of 60 will comprise more than 31% of the state’s population by 2030.

According to the town of Kennebunk, 37% of the town’s population was identified as “senior” in 2020.

Much of the conversation around affordable housing in Maine has been focused on providing housing for young people and first-time homebuyers, but advocates say older Mainers are also looking to stay in their communities. Many such seniors are living on fixed incomes, and with rising housing costs, it can be difficult for them to afford the homes they live in.

Ryan Fecteau, senior officer of policy and planning with Avesta, said last year that older adults are being particularly hit with increased housing costs, making the 55-plus age restriction on the new project appropriate.

“We need to build housing for all ages, and older adults are certainly a key demographic,” Fecteau said.

