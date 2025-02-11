Kevin Millington, the boys basketball coach at South Portland since 2015, earned his 300th victory last Friday when the Red Riots defeated visiting Gorham, 74-61.

Millington, who also played at South Portland, has a record of 145-51 with his alma mater. That mark includes Class AA state championships in both 2022 and 2023. Millington also won 155 games during an 18-year stint at Windham, where he continues to teach.

Copy the Story Link