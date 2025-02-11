South Portland boys basketball coach Kevin Millington is joined by his players and staff after reaching the 300-victory plateau for his career. Courtesy South Portland Athletics.

Kevin Millington, the boys basketball coach at South Portland since 2015, earned his 300th victory last Friday when the Red Riots defeated visiting Gorham, 74-61.

Millington, who also played at South Portland, has a record of 145-51 with his alma mater. That mark includes Class AA state championships in both 2022 and 2023. Millington also won 155 games during an 18-year stint at Windham, where he continues to teach.

filed under:
basketball, South Portland

