Throughout February, Montville artist Colette Shumate-Smith presents “Alice’s UnBirthday,” a collection of “Alice in Wonderland” memorabilia and artwork in the display cases at the Rockland Public Library. Shumate-Smith says,

“Alice’s tenacity and curiosity gets her in and out of many situations,” Shumate-Smith said in a prepared release from the library. “She is evolving and changing to fit her topsy-turvy world. Inspired by Alice and her world, my artistic development can be seen through this collection of small artwork.”

Shumate-Smith has a BFA degree from the University of Washington and MFA in ceramic arts from Boston University. She was an art educator for many years and created many large murals in central Massachusetts.

Shumate-Smith will hold a drop-in collage journal workshop for all ages from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, followed by a meet-the-artist event at the “Alice’s UnBirthday” display cases.

The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St.. For more information, call 594-0310 or email pking@rocklandmaine.gov.

