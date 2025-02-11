It was a busy winter for the Press Herald Toy Fund after an unexpected surge of applications for help leading up to the holidays.

But the generosity of donors, and some scrambling by the staff and volunteers, carried the 75-year-old charity across the finish line once again.

By the end of the fundraising season, the Toy Fund raised just over $190,000 in small and large donations from readers. The organizers were able to stretch those dollars to make sure no one was turned away, despite a more than 40% increase in the number of applications for help from last year and rising prices for the gifts.

The Toy Fund ultimately provided new toys and books for about 3,800 children across York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties. Parents initially applied on behalf of more than 4,000 children, but as happens every year, some of them no longer needed the help come December.

And the warehouse that weeks ago was buzzing with volunteers and overflowing with books, puzzles, games, dolls and other toys is now empty and quiet.

Soon, the organizers will start planning and shopping for next holiday season.

While most of the fundraising happens during the holiday season, Toy Fund accepts donations throughout the year. Donations can be made online at pressherald.com/toy-fund or by mailing a check to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund, 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Another round of donations arrived in January and those are listed below.

LATEST DONATIONS:

$50 — James and Maureen Connor

$100 — In memory of Niely, from Trebok Esrom

$100 — Matthew Goldfarb

$200 — Deemer Laddie

$500 — Unity Lodge #3, I.O.O.F.

$1,265 — Staff at Sevee & Maher Engineers

$100 — In memory of Paul J. White Katherine White

$300 — Anonymous

$210 — Sorry to be late with our donation this year Tom and Diana Allen

$31 — Susan Reed & Sage

$50 — Norman and Linda Curthoys

$83 — CLYNK to Give

$100 — Snowy Owl Family Fund

$50 — Donnie and Janet Bancroft

$25 — Anonymous

$262.05 — American Online Giving Foundation

TOTAL TO DATE: $190,125.61

