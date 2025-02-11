Wells Reserve at Laudholm announced that it will present Winter Wildlife Day, with longtime partners Center for Wildlife and York County Audubon. According to a news release, the event will be hosted at Wells Reserve on Feb. 20, and “will be a morning of family fun celebrating the wildlife of southern Maine.”

The day will begin with a live animal presentation from the Center for Wildlife, showcasing its wildlife ambassadors. To follow, offerings include a guided nature walk, critter crafts, face painting, and fun in the snow, with hot cocoa provided.

Participants are invited to bring their own sleds and snowshoes. The event is free and no registration is required. Animal costumes or hats are encouraged, said organizers.

The schedule:

10 to 11 a.m.: Center for Wildlife presentation with live animal ambassadors in Mather Auditorium.

11 a.m. to noon: Wildlife-themed crafts, face painting and activity time.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Nature walk and wildlife tracking with experienced guides. Also, sledding, snowshoeing, and hot cocoa for warming up.

Winter Wildlife Day began in 2011 and was held annually through February of 2020, reaching 1,300 people during those 10 years. After a hiatus during the pandemic, the event returned last year welcoming more than 100 participants.

Wells Reserve at Laudholm is a place to discover. The historic site is Maine’s only National Estuarine Research Reserve, and is open every day for science, education, and public enjoyment. About 50,000 people visit Wells Reserve each year to explore seven miles of trails and learn the importance of coastal ecosystems.

Wells Reserve is funded by Laudholm Trust (a member-supported Maine nonprofit) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The reserve is located at located at 55 Skinner Mill Road, in Wells, just off Route 1 near the Wells-Kennebunk line.

For more information, visit wellsreserve.org.

