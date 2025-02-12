Seven people at a Kittery day care were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

There were 27 children and 10 staff in the building at Building Blocks Learning Center on Route 236 when police received a call around 3:19 p.m. Wednesday. All Kittery police and fire units as well as other first responders in the area responded and brought seven patients, both children and staff, to local hospitals.

Kittery Town Manager Kendra Amaral said the seven people were exhibiting signs of illness consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning. All children and staff are accounted for and were reunited with family, she said.

The Office of State Fire Marshal sent a crew of investigators and inspectors, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Amaral said the fire marshal’s office is taking over the investigation to determine the cause of the potential leak.

Asked whether an alarm went off at the facility and how authorities learned about the leak, Moss said, “That’s part of the investigation.”

The scene had mostly cleared by 5:30 p.m., with just one Kittery ladder truck and a department pickup truck parked outside the facility. A handful of firefighters could be seen walking inside the building.

Staff Writer Daniel Kool contributed to this report.

