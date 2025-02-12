After every snowstorm, Cape Elizabeth firefighters take to the streets to shovel out the town’s roughly 200 fire hydrants.

Community members can pitch in to help the Fire Department in this often lengthy task.

The Adopt-A-Hydrant program encourages residents to adopt a fire hydrant near their home by clearing snow and ice, creating a pathway to the road, and 3 feet on all sides of the hydrant.

This not only helps cut down the work of firefighters but ensures hydrants near your home are already clear if there is an emergency shortly after a storm.

For more information, go to the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CEFireRescue.

