NEWARK, N.J. — Aerin Frankel made 25 saves for her first shutout of the season and the Boston Fleet scored three goals in the third period to beat the New York Sirens 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Boston (4-3-2-5) earned its first regulation road win of the season to tie New York (4-3-2-6) in the PWHL standings with 20 points each.
The Fleet’s four goals resulted in 10 players earning a point. It also tied Boston’s highest-scoring output of the season after a 4-1 victory over Toronto on Jan. 22.
Boston took a 1-0 lead with 4.6 seconds left in the first period when Susanna Tapani won a faceoff and then deflected in Hilary Knight’s shot in front of the net.
Megan Keller made it 2-0 in the opening minutes of the third with a blast from the blue line.
Jamie Lee Rattray and Shay Maloney scored two minutes apart later in the period. Rattray poked it in after a shot from the left circle, and Maloney scored on a breakaway for her third goal of the season.
Frankel has won each of her last five games in goal, including a shootout win against New York when she surpassed 1,000 career saves.
The Fleet have won all three meetings with the Sirens this season to clinch at least a season split. New York, which has beaten every other team this season, will look for its first victory against Boston on Monday.
The Sirens are winless in their last three games, with just three goals scored.
