The owners of Sissle & Daughters all-day café, wine bar and market on Forest Avenue announced Wednesday that they’re shutting down the business later in February, a little more than three months since they launched.

The Woodfords Corner venue will close Feb. 22, according to a post on the café’s Instagram page. “The circumstances of this closure have come on suddenly, and are deeply personal,” the post stated.

“It was just a very sudden convergence of business and personal things,” Co-owner Mary Chapman-Sissle said by phone on Wednesday. “Everything came together at once that made us have to evaluate where we can put our resources. We loved what we created here in Woodfords Corner, but with everything going on recently, it has become untenable to go forward. It’s heart-breaking, because we’ve seen glimpses of what it can be here, but at this time, it was not meant to be.”

The 23-seat café at 634 Forest Ave. offers a full line of coffee beverages and a morning menu of house-baked goods. The coffee bar switches mid-afternoon to a wine bar serving wines by the glass, draft beers and non-alcoholic options, along with a food menu featuring small plates, cheese plates, and in-house charcuterie like pâtés and rillettes.

The venue’s market sells items like cheese, wine and take-and-heat prepared foods.

The shop had initially been open seven days a week. For the next two weeks until it closes, it will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The owners noted in their post that their other business, Sissle & Daughters Cheesemongers (formerly The Cheese Shop of Portland) on Washington Avenue, remains open and “stronger than ever.” They also noted that anyone who contributed to the NuMarket campaign to help launch the Forest Avenue café can use their account credits there through Feb. 22, after which point the credits will transfer to the Washington Avenue store.

Copy the Story Link