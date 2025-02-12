FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox have finally put their money where their mouth is when it comes to a major free-agent splash.

Boston is in agreement with free agent infielder Alex Bregman on a three-year, $120 million contract with opt-out clauses after both the first and second seasons, a source confirmed late Wednesday.

The deal, which includes deferred money, was first reported by The Athletic’s Chandler Rome. Bregman, the top remaining free agent on the open market, will likely play second base for Boston with Rafael Devers staying at third base, the position Bregman played throughout his long run in Houston.

The move reunites Bregman with manager Alex Cora, a huge fan of the two-time All-Star who grew close to him when Cora coached the Astros in 2017. It gives the Red Sox a proven right-handed bat, capping off a winter in which chief baseball officer Craig Breslow also added Garrett Crochet via trade and signed Walker Buehler to a one-year deal to fortify the rotation.

Bregman reportedly had larger offers — including a six-year, $156 million offer to return to Houston and a deal in the six-year, $170 million range to join the Tigers — but ultimately chose a shorter deal with a higher average annual value at a preferred destination.

Bregman, who turns 31 in March, seemed to be an imperfect fit for the Red Sox at the outset of the winter with Devers entrenched at third base, where Bregman has logged 995 career games. But in his search for a right-handed bat, Breslow was clearly willing to get creative — even if internal discord existed between Boston’s key decision-makers about a potential pursuit of an infielder.

The addition of Bregman clouds the immediate future of top prospect Kristian Campbell, who was thought to have a chance at breaking camp as the starting second baseman on Opening Day. The Red Sox could mix Bregman in at third and move Devers to designated hitter, complicating Masataka Yoshida’s future with the club. But second base seems like the spot — at least for now.

“Alex was a Gold Glover at third base. We all know that,” Cora said during a NESN appearance at last month’s Fenway Fest. “But in 2017, I had a conversation with him and he needed to play third because it was (Carlos) Correa (at shortstop) and (Jose) Altuve (at second). I always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glove second baseman. His size, the way he moves, it felt kind of like, ‘You will be a second baseman.’ But he has played third base at a high level. So we’ll see where he ends up and we’ll see where he ends up playing.”

Bregman, the second overall pick in 2015 after a stellar career at LSU, logged a .272 average with 191 homers, 663 RBI and an .848 OPS in 1,111 games over nine years with Houston. The New Mexico native finished in the top five in the American League MVP race in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019, has won two World Series titles (2017 and 2022) and was a Gold Glover at third base last season.

