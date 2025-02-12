The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust is applying for renewal of its national accreditation.

CELT first achieved accreditation in 2015 through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the national Land Trust Alliance. That accreditation was renewed in 2020. The accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet the highest national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever.

As part of the accreditation renewal process, the commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how CELT complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. A comment period is now open for members of the public to assist CELT in this valuable process.

In the renewal process, the commission conducts an extensive review of CELT’s land preservation, stewardship, governance and financial policies and the implementation of those policies, which are essential to the land trust’s ability to fulfill its mission of caring for its conservation lands forever. Going through the review process to maintain its accredited status ensures that CELT stays current with best land trust practices and is in the best position to steward the land under its care.

To submit a comment or learn more about the accreditation program, visit landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Comments on CELT’s application will be most useful by May 15.

