The beauty of the high school basketball tournament is the way it brings Maine together. Star players exist all over the state, and with games at neutral locations, we get a chance to see them all shine.

As the 2024-25 boys tourney descends on us, that adage is as true as ever. From York to Caribou and Lincoln to Bingham, here are 15 players set to make make a postseason impact:

Nolan Ames, Camden Hills: Even at 9-9, the Windjammers are a threat to win any game in the Class A North tournament thanks to Ames, who is averaging 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.3 assists.

Wyatt Benoit, Thornton Academy: One of the top scorers in the state, Benoit is averaging a Class AA-leading 25.1 points per game for a team ranked No. 1 in Class AA South, as well as 7.9 rebounds and a AA South-best 2.3 steals. He is 85 for 105 from the free-throw line.

Creighty Dickson, Windham: A strong 6-foot-2 forward who is especially dangerous in transition, Dickson leads the defending AA champs in points (15.8 per game) and rebounding (7.2 per game). He also dishes out 3.1 assists for a team that’s at its best when moving the ball quickly.

Manny Hidalgo, South Portland: The Red Riots are always a threat in the Class AA tournament, and Hidalgo, a senior averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and an AA South-leading 4.2 assists, is their top player.

Gabe Lash, Medomak Valley: A 6-foot-6 forward with remarkable athleticism and length, Lash is averaging 14.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the unbeaten Panthers (18-0), who are seeking their first state championship since 1980.

Reece MacDonald, York: A three-level scorer, the junior is averaging 21.3 points for the unbeaten Wildcats. He also contributes 6.5 rebounds per contest. York is looking to win its first Gold Ball since 1991.

Diing Maiwen, Edward Little: Maiwen, a senior, averaged 18 points and 8.6 rebounds a game during the regular season. But it’s his defense that really makes him a dangerous player. Maiwen is athletic and brings unmatched energy. If he’s on his game, the Red Eddies will be a tough out.

Davis Mann, Falmouth: Class A South’s leading scorer at 21.8 points per game, the 6-foot-3 wing can go inside and flush a dunk or hit the 3. He is also very effective at getting to the free-throw line. The No. 2 Navigators (15-3) are intent on avoiding an early exit this time.

Kooper McCarthy, Mattanawcook Academy: Averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 steals per game, the sophomore guard has been an anchor for an undefeated Lynx team that has surpassed the 100-point mark three times this season.

Leo McNabb, Cheverus: The senior can score in transition, off the dribble, or from behind the arc. That explains why he’s leading AA North in scoring at 19.6 points per game, to go with 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Cheverus has a legitimate chance to win it all, especially if McNabb is at his best.

Brennan Mitchell, Mt. Abram: The 6-4 sophomore’s emergence is a major reason why Mt. Abram (17-1) is back as the top seed in Class C South. If Mitchell can maintain his high level of play, the Roadrunners could very well win their first regional title.

Parker Reynolds, Messalonskee: A number of Messalonskee players could fit here, but the 6-foot-5 Reynolds can do a lot of everything. He is averaging 4.1 blocks, 13.8 points and 11.3 rebounds. He will make a difference in the Class A North tournament.

Tristan Robbins, Caribou: A senior, Robbins leads Class B North’s top-ranked team (17-1) in points (17.6), rebounds (7.6) and assists (5.9) per game, earning two Big East Player of the Week honors.

Jamier Rose, Noble: The engine of Class A South’s top team (16-2) and a strong Mr. Maine Basketball candidate after earning the Fitzpatrick Trophy following the football season, Rose is averaging team-high totals of 19.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He also leads the region in assists (8.3) and steals (5.1) per game.

Fisher Tewksbury, Valley: A junior, Tewksbury is averaging 17 points and 9.5 rebounds for the undefeated Cavaliers, who are looking to take home the Class D Gold Ball after falling at the final hurdle a season ago.

