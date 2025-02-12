They go by many names. Difference-makers. Game-changers.

They’re impact players. Not all of them will be huge factors on the stat sheet, but they contribute in under-the-radar ways — such as defense, offensive rebounds, or points off the bench — that can help make the difference between winning and losing.

As the girls basketball tournament arrives, here are 15 players who will impact the games:

Kelsie Dunn, Erskine Academy guard: The Eagles reached the No. 2 seed in Class B North with a well-rounded effort from a young roster. But Dunn, a sophomore, has proven to be one of the Eagles’ most consistent players, a threat as both a scorer (14 ppg) and rebounder.

Morgan Fichthorn, Cony forward: Abby Morrill is the Rams’ top scorer, but Fichthorn, a fellow senior, brings more than a veteran presence to the floor. Offensively, Fichthorn (16.6 ppg) takes pressure off Morrill, while providing strong defense. Fichthorn also leads the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference in rebounds, averaging 11.6 per game.

Kyra Fortier, Brunswick guard: The Dragons started 5-1 with a healthy Fortier, fell back when she missed time with an ankle injury, then scored a big win over Gray-New Gloucester after she came back. When she’s in, she and Eva Harvie provide scoring support for standout Lexi Morin. On defense, Fortier averages 3.5 steals per game.

Sierra Gibbons, Hall-Dale guard: Gibbons, a junior, took on a bigger role offensively as the Bulldogs fought through injuries in the regular season and helped the Bulldogs (15-3) stay afloat and earn the No. 1 seed in Class C South. Though streaky at times, when Gibbons is on, she proves to have a sweet shot, particularly from beyond the arc.

Lilly Gray, Lawrence forward: No one questions that Maddie Provost drives the Bulldogs’ offense. But Gray, a 6-foot senior, owns the post. Gray has outscored Provost in some games this season and is averaging 14.4 points per game. She’s also one-half of the state’s best rebounding team, averaging 9.8 boards per game, while teammate Nadia Morrison averages 10.5 per game.

Maddie Grimaldi, Spruce Mountain guard: Opposing defenses focus on Avery Bessey, a Miss Maine Basketball semifinalist. But Grimaldi, a sophomore, has been a consistent and at times a leading scorer for the Phoenix (17-1).

Madeline Hill, Valley guard: With their current starting five, the Cavaliers have gone 39-1 the past two years, with their only loss coming in last year’s Class D final. Valley has multiple weapons but it’s Hill, a senior, who’s been the leading scorer and focal point of the offense during that span. Where she goes, Valley goes.

Addie Jordan, Cheverus forward: Kylie Lamson is the star, but Jordan can do a little bit of everything for Cheverus and will have to for the Stags to be in the title picture again. She averaged 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds, but is a double-double candidate and can run the floor in transition.

Ayla Lagasse, Biddeford guard: Lagasse is the scrappy defender that the Tigers love to have on the court in tight games to hassle top players and generate momentum-changing turnovers. The senior averaged 2.1 steals per game this season and doesn’t need the ball to have an impact.

Natalie Lathrop, Marshwood guard: The second-seeded Hawks have talent and depth but little playoff seasoning, and Lathrop, one of two Marshwood players with tournament experience, will be counted on to step up. If top scorers Sarah Theriault and Isabelle Tice deliver, Lathrop (11 points per game) could put the Hawks over the top.

Kennedy Lampert, Mt. Ararat guard: The senior sometimes comes off the bench for the Eagles, but povides reliable ball handling, poise and floor vision late in games under pressure, as well as a good mid-range shot.

Destiny Peter, South Portland forward: Peter is the AA South top seed’s best rebounder and inside player, and will be a key pillar if the Red Riots’ shooting touch deserts them in the cavernous Cross Insurance Arena. The key? Avoiding foul trouble, which resulted in the junior’s early exits in late-season wins over Cheverus and Gorham.

Renee Ripley, Oceanside guard: A word of caution to B South teams: don’t let Ripley get going. Teams made that mistake last year, allowing the junior to hit three 3-pointers in both the South and state final victories. Oceanside doesn’t have the height it did last year, so the Mariners will look to shoot, and Ripley isn’t the player to leave open. She is averaging 12.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Gabbie Tibbetts, Oxford Hills guard: While teammate Ella Pelletier has grabbed the headlines and the Miss Maine semifinalist nod, Tibbetts, a senior, has been the perfect complementary player, earning AA North second-team honors last season. This season, Tibbetts has averaged 12.8 points per game, seventh-best among AA North players.

Vanessa Walker, Gorham guard: The more active Walker gets on offense and defense, the more the Rams benefit from her effort and hustle plays. Walker can score in double figures, grab eight or nine rebounds or notch three or four steals. Oh, she can knock down a big shot, too.

