Adam Fitzgerald scored 17 points, Carter Blanche added 16, and third-seeded Scarborough surged in the second half to earn a 68-48 win over No. 6 Deering in a Class AA South boys basketball quarterfinal Wednesday night in Scarborough.

Will MacDonald added 11 points for the Red Storm, who trailed 26-22 at halftime. Scarborough (9-10) finished with 15 3-pointers.

Tayshaun Cleveland led Deering (8-11) with 11 points. Justin Jamal and Evan Legassey each scored 10.

WINDHAM 76, BANGOR 40: Creighty Dickson scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half as the second-seeded Eagles (15-4) built a 37-14 lead on their way to a Class AA North quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Rams (1-18) in Windham.

Conor Janvrin added 14 points — 10 in the first half. Tyrie James had 13 points and six assists, and AJ Moody scored 11 points.

Windham, the defending state champion, faces No. 3 Portland in the semifinals next Thursday at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Wyatt Chandler, Harry Fitzpatrick and Alex Tennett all scored eight points for Bangor.

WINTHROP 54, WAYNFLETE 45: Seventh-seeded Winthrop (11-8) earned a quarterfinal matchup with rival Monmouth by taking down 10th-seeded Waynflete (8-11) in a Class C South prelim in Winthrop.

The Ramblers will take on second-seeded Monmouth (14-4) in the quarterfinals Monday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Braden Branagan hit four 3-pointers and led Winthrop with 16 points, while Chan Ring chipped in 14 points.

JJ Carlo led the Flyers with 25 points.

MADISON 50, TRAIP ACADEMY 36: The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (11-8) advanced to the Class C South quarterfinals by bouncing the 11th-seeded Rangers (6-13) in a preliminary-round game in Madison.

Brayden Furbush made a pair of 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws to finish with 15 points for Madison. Jacob Linkletter (7 of 10 at the foul line) and Ethan Linkletter (eight rebounds) each contributed 10 points.

Colin O’Loughlin scored 12 points for Traip.

Madison will face No. 3 Carrabec (14-4) in the quarterfinals Monday at the Augusta Civic Center.

BONNY EAGLE 64, SANFORD 59: Benedito Noe scored six of his team-high 13 points in overtime, and Colin Moran was 4 for 4 at the free-throw line in the extra session as the fourth-seeded Scots beat the fifth-seeded Spartans in a Class AA South quarterfinal in Standish.

Moran made 1 of 2 free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 52-52. He finished with 12 points, Brody Taylor scored 11, and Max Bouchard had nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Scots, who next face top-seeded Thornton Academy in the semifinals.

Ryan Alexander and Brady Adams paced Sanford with 16 points apiece, while Dylan Gendron scored 15 points. Alexander made five 3-pointers.

MARSHWOOD 47, BIDDEFORD 37: Liam Tiernan scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the eighth-seeded Hawks (9-10) secure a Class A South prelim victory over the No. 9 Tigers (9-10) in South Berwick.

Ryan Essex chipped in with 10 points for Marshwood, which plays top-ranked Noble in the quarterfinals Saturday at the Portland Expo.

Travis Edgerton and Owen Sylvain each tallied 11 points for Biddeford.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SCARBOROUGH 52, THORNTON ACADEMY 44: Ellie Rumelhart scored 17 points, and Emerson Flaker got 12 of her 16 points in the second half as the fifth-seeded Red Storm (9-10) rallied past the fourth-seeded Golden Trojans (8-11) in a Class AA South quarterfinal in Saco.

Scarborough outscored the Trojans 35-19 in the second half, erasing a 25-17 deficit. Rumelhart and Flaker combined to make 16 of 21 free throws, helping the Red Storm advance to a semifinal next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena against top-seeded South Portland.

Thornton’s Sienna Eldred scored all 12 of her points at the free-throw line. Maisie McIntosh made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

GORHAM 60, BONNY EAGLE 29: Julie Reed led a balanced offense with 15 points, and the second-seeded Rams (15-4) eased into the Class AA South semifinals with a win over the No. 7 Scots (2-17) in Gorham.

Logan Doughty and Lauren Dunbar each added 10 points for the defending regional champions, who play third-seeded Sanford next Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Kylie Cole led Bonny Eagle with nine points.

LEAVITT 48, YARMOUTH 35: The seventh-seeded Hornets (13-5) seized control with a 15-6 run in the third quarter and beat the 10th-seeded Clippers (7-12) in a Class B South prelim in Turner.

Caitlyn McCoy sank four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Leavitt. Gabby Smith chipped in 15 points and Jordyn Boulay finished with 10.

Marian Pitney led Yarmouth with 14 points, while Rory Tompkins had nine points and Fiona John scored eight.

The Hornets advance to face No. 2 Medomak Valley (13-5) in the quarterfinals Saturday at the Portland Expo.

