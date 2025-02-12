It’s so nice living in a city where our leaders aren’t the least bit concerned about reducing spending, cutting taxes, or generating revenue, but instead, gas leaf blowers! Misha Pride told us how dangerous handheld blowers are, holding a gas engine in your hand and emissions blowing at you. Thanks for looking out for me Nanny Pride. Know where I can get a good deal on a reverse mortgage?

On the same day, the city posted a notice to residents reminding them that trash cans must be placed within the apron of their driveway, not in front of snowbanks. Well, on a lot of streets, like mine, we are required to place all cans on one side of the street, so how can we comply? Their own ordinance doesn’t say anything about this.

Most of the leaders in the city are embarrassingly out of touch, clueless, and do nothing useful.

Bud Munson

South Portland

