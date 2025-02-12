This Valentine’s Day and throughout the winter season, Coastal Care Solutions invites the public to take part in “Letters of Love,” an annual community project that honors the memory of the late Ruth M. Snider – a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

The premise is simple: Write a cheerful and uplifting letter or card. Include anything from a favorite quote, poem, recipe, or words of encouragement that can brighten someone’s day. Then, send or deliver the letter to an older adult or senior through Coastal Care Solutions or anyone who could use a smile.

Coastal Care Solutions has collected 1,200 Letters of Love and will be delivering them to Southern Maine Agency on Aging in Biddeford where they will be delivered on Valentine’s Day to the Meals on Wheels recipients and members of the Sam L. Cohen Adult Day program.

To connect with Coastal Care Solutions to participate or arrange for letter pickup, visit coastalcare-solutions.com, or email info@coastalcare-solutions.com.

