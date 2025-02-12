Solar power is worth the benefit

Yesterday, my church, First Parish Church in Brunswick, voted to install solar panels on Pilgrim House. I am proud they are investing in clean energy and caring for our planet.

I have had solar panels on the roof of my house for 10 years. They have worked perfectly during this time. My monthly electric bill is tiny and the extra electricity I generate goes into the grid.

I have heard people saying for years the payback on solar panels is poor. This is untrue. The payback is considerable, especially when you take into account the benefit to the community of energy self-sufficiency and clean air.

Pam Smith,

Brunswick

Invest in renewable energy

“Drill, baby, drill” will be the death of many Americans, it will continue to pollute our air and water, it will add to the warming that exacerbates disastrous climate events, it will demote the USA to a second-class nation, and it will cost your family more in the long run.

Interestingly, renewable electricity powered by solar and wind is cheaper than electricity powered by fossil fuels. But those facts are denied by Trump and his allies. Fossil fuels have become harder and more expensive to get out of the ground or ocean floor. If we want less expensive power, let’s invest in renewable energy.

Despite indisputable evidence to the contrary, the president insists that climate change is a hoax. He pushes the U.S. economy in the direction of drilling for oil, our 19th-century energy solution. Maybe the $1 billion that oil executives promised Trump before the 2024 election is a factor in our new government picking dirty fossil fuels and relegating renewable, clean energy to the sidelines.

The stars are aligned by Trump’s cabinet picks to allow fossil fuel companies to buy leases on public lands that we, the public, own. Grants for innovations that would slow the warming of the climate will disappear. Permitting reform will benefit fossil fuel infrastructure not renewable energy. Regulations, which protect citizens from gases and chemical byproducts of drilling, refining and mining, will be relaxed so that businesses can make money. The incidence of cancer around refineries, liquified natural gas storage and pipelines will increase. Wells, streams and rivers will be contaminated by fracking and other industrial processes — all a cost of doing business.

Meanwhile, China and the rest of the world will be moving towards 100% cheap clean energy; will drive around in cheap electric cars with fast electric chargers dotting their highways; will innovate, develop cutting edge technology and create jobs in new industries while we will be drilling, baby.

Call Sen. Collins at (202) 224-2523 and tell her to defend clean energy projects appropriated in the last Legislature and to work for a transition to clean energy. We want an affordable and livable planet for all.

Dodie Jones,

Brunswick

A sad day for grieving families

Empathy … not even skin deep! What little there was … totally negated by unsubstantiated blame directed at victims (pilots) and air-traffic controllers involved in the tragic plane crash over the Potomac River on Jan. 29!

Derogatory remarks about both the DEI policy and the Biden administration’s incompetence regarding air-traffic safety were then, obviously and not surprisingly, followed by the elevation of himself (Trump), mentioning the (supposed) actions he had already taken to right these wrongs, convinced only he is capable of solving.

Also, factual statements about FAA rules already in place where abruptly dismissed by him, and relevant and critical questions from seasoned reporters were called “stupid.”

All of the above we were witnessed the day after the tragic accident in a press conference held by Mr. Trump. His lack of character, lack of humanity and his ever-present viciousness were on full display.

The grieving families especially, but also the country, deserve much better.

Sigrid R.E. Fischer-Mishler,

Harpswell

Canceling trip to Maine due to Trump

For decades, our family has been vacationing and visiting friends in Northern New England. During these visits, we enjoyed the distinctive taste of Moxie and made sure that on our return to Canada we brought some home to share.

Last year, our family (12 of us) decided to spend our 2025 annual family vacation in Maine starting with the Moxie Festival in Lisbon, followed by a week along the coast.

Recent events have made us reconsider our decision and we feel that you should know why we have changed our plans.

In January, our prime minister went to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President Trump and to inform him that Canada had decided to spend $1.8 billion on increased border controls aimed at curbing illegal immigration to the U.S. and drug trafficking, although only 43 pounds of the 21,000 pounds of fentanyl entering the U.S. in 2024 came from Canada.

Instead of applauding the move and increasing cooperation on the border, President Trump decided to ridicule our prime minister and in front of the whole world humiliated him by repeatedly referring to him as the “governor of the Great State of Canada.”

In a recent press conference, President Trump said that he would annex Canada by using “economic force,” a process which is currently underway. President Trump continues to threaten punishing tariffs of 25% on all Canadian goods other than crucial energy imports needed by the U.S. He has not let up his call to make Canada the 51st state. His statements about Canada have been largely untrue.

For the above reasons, we have, regrettably, decided to cancel our trip to Maine and to forgo future visits to the U.S. until we feel more welcome.

We are aware that not every person in the U.S. voted for President Trump, but his statements and actions regarding Canada are aimed at damaging the well-being of ALL Canadians.

I am sure that you know that we Canadians love our country as much as you love yours, and that any existential threat from a more powerful neighbor is taken seriously.

Sincerely,

The Gregoire Family,

Ottawa

