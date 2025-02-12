An American flag spans Clarks Pond Parkway before a funeral service for Maine State Police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff in Portage Lake in Aroostook County earlier this month. His handler was Sgt. Jonathan Russell. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Portland Police Officer Tom Reagan and K-9 Bedi pay their respects as the funeral procession drives by for Maine State Police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff in Portage Lake in Aroostook County earlier this month. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Police K-9 teams line John Roberts Road in South Portland as the funeral procession drives by for Maine State Police K9 Preacher. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
A funeral procession makes its way down John Roberts Road in South Portland for Maine State Police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff earlier this month. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald
Maine State Police officers line up to greet Sgt. Jonathan Russell, whose K9 Preacher was killed during a standoff in Aroostook County earlier this month. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Maine State Police K9 handlers line up to greet Sgt. Jonathan Russell whose K9 Preacher was killed during a standoff earlier this month. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Maine State Police Sgt. Jonathan Russell arrives for a service for police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff earlier this month. Russell, Preacher’s handler is with his wife Sarah and daughters Sophie and Scarlett, right. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
Maine State Police Sgt. Jonathan Russell kneels before the ashes of police K9 Preacher. During a service in South Portland on Wednesday, Russell spoke before hundreds of law enforcement and others. “You will forever be my hero”, he said. “I love you Preach.” Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
A funeral service for Maine State Police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff earlier this month. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald
