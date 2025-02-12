Explore our darkroom to see more of our photographers’ best work or visit our photo store to purchase a print.

An American flag spans Clarks Pond Parkway before a funeral service for Maine State Police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff in Portage Lake in Aroostook County earlier this month. His handler was Sgt. Jonathan Russell. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Portland Police Officer Tom Reagan and K-9 Bedi pay their respects as the funeral procession drives by for Maine State Police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff in Portage Lake in Aroostook County earlier this month. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald

Police K-9 teams line John Roberts Road in South Portland as the funeral procession drives by for Maine State Police K9 Preacher. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald

A funeral procession makes its way down John Roberts Road in South Portland for Maine State Police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff earlier this month. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald

Maine State Police officers line up to greet Sgt. Jonathan Russell, whose K9 Preacher was killed during a standoff in Aroostook County earlier this month. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Maine State Police K9 handlers line up to greet Sgt. Jonathan Russell whose K9 Preacher was killed during a standoff earlier this month. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Maine State Police Sgt. Jonathan Russell arrives for a service for police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff earlier this month. Russell, Preacher’s handler is with his wife Sarah and daughters Sophie and Scarlett, right. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Maine State Police Sgt. Jonathan Russell kneels before the ashes of police K9 Preacher. During a service in South Portland on Wednesday, Russell spoke before hundreds of law enforcement and others. “You will forever be my hero”, he said. “I love you Preach.” Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

A funeral service for Maine State Police K9 Preacher, who was shot during a standoff earlier this month. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles