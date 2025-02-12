Happy midwinter everyone!

Finally, we have been getting some decent snow. I am a fan of snow. I love it. I love the soft light of sun through snow and the sense of snuggling in. And is there anything better than a good old-fashioned snow day? For my money, there is literally nothing greater than the sweet, sweet feeling of having all your plans and obligations canceled unexpectedly – with the promise of a mug of hot cocoa to boot.

If I’m honest, snow days are some of my happiest memories from school.

Which is funny because what I really want to talk about … is the value of school itself. In a time where the national conversation is leaning toward dismantling the support systems for education, I think we need to pause a moment and realize just exactly how important it is.

This week, I get to combine the celebration of public education with the celebration of Black History Month as we look at the astounding life of Beryl Warner Williams.

This amazing woman was born in Bangor in 1914. She was a talented student and gifted musician. Music was apparently one of the great loves in her life, and she had initially considered a career in it, but ultimately decided upon a path that felt more stable and reliable.

In 1935, Williams became the first Black woman to earn a degree in mathematics from the University of Maine, Orono. She went on to earn her master’s, and then an honorary doctorate, from the same university.

Williams was a passionate advocate of education, and had planned to work in that field here in her home state. However, much to our state’s shame, segregation reared its ugly head and she was unable to secure a teaching position here in Maine.

Our profound loss became history’s gain.

Unable to find work in Maine, she moved out of state. She taught college-level English and mathematics in several locations, and then Williams went on to become the first woman dean of Morgan State University. There, she founded the Center for Continuing Education, shaping and nurturing the lives of scores of students.

She married, raised children, and was an active (and loved) member of her community. But, personally, I think her most impactful move was leading the desegregation of the Baltimore Public Schools when she sat on the Baltimore Public Schools Board of Commissioners between 1974 and 1984.

Desegregation of public schools is a really big deal.

It is a reality that while the public school system, as it was, made history through its ambition goal of access in towns and across social strata and class divisions – racial segregations remained in place for a long time. An embarrassingly long time.

The Supreme Court decided Brown v. Board of Education, establishing that “separate is inherently unequal” and determining that racial barriers in education needed to be removed – in 1954.

Quick math check, that’s 20 years before Williams began her term on the Board of Commissioners. Twenty. Years. Two whole decades for Baltimore to have made strides toward equality, but did not.

I am certain that the work was stressful, I am certain the work was hard. Desegregation has never been an easy project, but it doesn’t get more noble or worthwhile.

Every child deserves a meaningful, quality education. What’s more, we all deserve schools and communities that welcome us all and introduce us to each other. Diversity isn’t a burden, it is a gift.

In honor of her work, her alma mater has renamed a building in her honor. A lovely and fitting tribute.

So, I’m thankful for snow days, but even more thankful for the chance to learn about the astounding life of Beryl Warner Williams.

