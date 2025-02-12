FORT MYERS, Fla. — New Boston starter Walker Buehler already pitched in one of the wildest games in Red Sox history.

That’s because it was also one of the wildest games in Dodgers history.

As a rookie with Los Angeles, the righty pitched the first seven innings of Los Angeles’ 3-2 win in 18 innings over Boston in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

He tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks, striking out seven.

“The night was nuts,” Buehler said Wednesday at JetBlue Park. “I didn’t get to go home until like 4 in the morning.”

In January, Buehler signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Red Sox that will pay him $21.05 million. He made 16 regular-season starts and pitched in four playoff games for Los Angeles last year in his return from Tommy John surgery.

The 18-inning Game 3 win for the Dodgers was their only victory in the 2018 World Series. He called his start “probably the best game” of his career.

“People forget I threw the first seven of that one,” Buehler said. “Being a rookie and kind of getting thrown into that experience and being able to perform I think gave me a ton of confidence at least in the playoffs that it could be done and I could do it. One of the better days of my career, for sure.”

Buehler is known for being a big-game pitcher. He has a 3.04 ERA in 19 postseason outings (18 starts). He recorded the final out of the 2024 World Series. He struck out Alex Verdugo of the Yankees swinging to save the Dodgers’ 7-6 victory in Game 5.

He said he watched the final out “a lot” this past offseason.

“That’s one of those things that you dream (of) … and it happens. It feels kind of unreal,” Buehler said. “One of the other cool parts about it is Josh Sborz who got the (final) out the year before is one of my best friends. So to do that back-to-back years is pretty cool.”

Sborz recorded the final out of the 2023 World Series for the Rangers.

Buehler will throw a bullpen session here Wednesday, which he called “the first big thing.”

“I threw to some hitters back home last Friday,” Buehler said. “So that’s kind of a big step forward for me in terms of the timing of it. … I’m typically a little bit of a late starter. So throw a bullpen today and face some hitters on Saturday.”

Buehler posted a 5.38 ERA in his 16 starts for LA last year. But he finished strong with a 3.60 ERA (15 innings, six runs) in the postseason. He tossed 10 scoreless innings and allowed just five hits in the ALCS and World Series.

“The last month of the season and then in the playoffs obviously I think I threw the ball a little bit better,” Buehler said. “It’s just not as easy to rehab and get back like it was when I was 20, 21 when I did it the first time. I feel really good physically. Now it’s kind of getting everybody on the same page, including me, of how we want to go and attack some guys.”

Buehler throws a four-seam fastball, cutter/slider, knuckle curveball, sinker, sweeper and change-up.

“I’m always playing with change-ups,” he said. “I’m always playing with certain grips and trying to get (the) slider/cutter to move a little bit different. For me, I think I’m planning on a little bit more of a diverse mix than I have in years past. Just moving, mixing and matching. But at the end of the day, I’m still trying to get my four-seam fastball to be a really good pitch like it was for a lot of years. And hopefully we see a little uptick in that.”

DOCUMENTARY DATE: The much-anticipated Netflix documentary featuring the 2024 Red Sox now has a release date.

“The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox” will make its debut April 8 on the streaming platform, Major League Baseball announced. That date is a Tuesday during the team’s first homestand of the 2025 season. Netflix also released a trailer featuring an expletive-laced tirade from colorful first baseman Triston Casas.

The series, the first of its kind for a Major League Baseball team, is expected to feature eight episodes. It is directed by Emmy award winner Greg Whiteley and aims to provide a look at the grind of an MLB season from both an on- and off-the-field lens.

The Red Sox showed an exclusive preview to fans attending last month’s “Fenway Fest” at MGM Music Hall. Players expressed excitement about how the documentary would play out.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on during a season that’s very raw and not pleasing,” said Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, via MLB.com. “It’s competition at the highest level. So with that comes intensity, comes bad language, comes a lot of stuff that you don’t necessarily want people to see. But I thought it was a cool opportunity to where we can kind of tell our story.”

