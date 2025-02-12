OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Jerome G. Plante, 90, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 8, 2025 surrounded by his family.

Jerome, or “Jerry”, was born in Waterville, on Jan. 8, 1935, to Antoinette Y. (Gadbois) Plante and Marc E. Plante Sr. Jerry spent his early years in Biddeford, and then moved to Waterville in 1943 when his father died at the age of 33. In 1945, when he was 10, the family moved to Old Orchard Beach after his mother remarried.

Jerry graduated in 1954 from Old Orchard Beach High School, where he was Senior Class President, Head of the Debating Club, and Captain of the football team. In 1953, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served until he was honorably discharged in 1960. Also in 1953, he was picked by the American Legion to attend Boys State, where he was elected Governor and represented Maine at Boys Nation in Washington. President Eisenhower was the first significant politician he met, and it left a positive impression that influenced him in his future career.

In 1956, Jerry ran for the Maine State House of Representatives and won at the age of 21 – the first Democrat ever elected from Old Orchard Beach, as well as the youngest elected official in the State Legislature at the time. During his second and third terms in the House, he served as Assistant Minority Leader. He rose to Minority Leader during his fourth and final term, choosing not to run for reelection in 1964. In 1965, he ran for Clerk of the House and served a two-year term.

While in the House, Jerry married his high school sweetheart Patricia E. Pennell in 1961, whom he had started dating when she was a freshman and he a senior. Jerry was also simultaneously pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Maine at Orono. He graduated in 1964, and while there was elected President of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He began teaching at Biddeford High School during this period, pursuing his love of education while starting a family.

In 1967, he began an eight-year position as Senior Legislative Assistant and Field Office Manager to newly-elected U.S. Congressman Peter N. Kyros, where he specialized in senior issues, field casework, and Social Security matters.

After Kyros’ loss in the 1974 election, Jerry became Town Manager of Old Orchard Beach, a position he loved and served in for 15 years. Over the course of his career, he served on numerous committees and groups to better Old Orchard Beach, from the Ballpark Commission to the School Board, along with many others. In 1979, he initiated the first beachfront dune grass management program in the State of Maine that was instrumental in helping protect beach front property from future storm damage, a project Jerry found most rewarding. In 1980, the new High School opened after 6 years of work on the School Building Committee which he had co-chaired. Regionally, he was Director of the Biddeford-Saco-O.O.B. Transit Authority from 1979-1990 and Chairman in 1990. While Town Manager, he obtained a Master of Science in Education, Secondary Administration from the University of Maine at Gorham in 1978.

In 1990, he resigned as Town Manager and began a career at Metropolitan Life, the company his grandfather worked for. In 1994, he returned to his interest in senior matters as a Field Operations

Coordinator for GreenThumb, a non-profit now called Experience Works that is dedicated to improving the lives of seniors.

In 2003, at the age of 68, Jerry became an Education Technician for the Old Orchard Beach School System, continuing his interest in education and helping kids. He coached Junior High Football during this period, often using his catch phrase “Big Rally!” that he vigorously shouted to support his favorite teams during the many sporting events he watched and participated in. While never really retiring, he remained active in the American Legion – Post 57 as Sergeant at Arms and Vice Commander until recently. And, in 2011, he helped bring the collegiate baseball team Raging Tide to The Ballpark.

Jerry was inducted into the Maine Franco-American Hall of Fame in 2021 for his contributions to our state in over 70 years of public service, something he highly valued. In later years, he also enjoyed participating in Welcome Back Day at the State House, where former legislators gathered and talked to current members.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia E. Plante of Old Orchard Beach; his son, Scott, of Los Angeles; his daughter, Andrea E. Perrone and husband Michael of Old Orchard Beach; his daughter, Lisa M. Bushman and husband Michael of South Glens Falls, N.Y.; and son Dean A. Plante and wife Tracy of Old Orchard Beach. Jerome is also survived by his sister, Dr. Patricia R. Plante and wife Mary-Ann Myrant of Palo Alto, Calif.; his brother Richard E. Plante and wife Carol, of Dover, N.H.; and was predeceased by his brother Marc E. Plante of Old Orchard Beach. Warmly known as Grampy, he is also survived by 12 grandchildren, (Vanessa Mansur, Michael Perrone Jr., Dean Perrone, Cody Perrone, Santino Perrone, and Levi Perrone; Derek Bushman and Sarah Bushman; and Haley Plante, Brianna Fregeau, Shani Plante, and Brady Plante); and 10 great-grandchildren, (Brayden, Brooklyn, and Braxton Mansur; Treyton and Amaya Perrone; Anthony and Tatum Perrone; and Carter, Lincoln, and Jaxon Perrone). At the time of his passing, he was eagerly awaiting the birth of two additional great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by one nephew and two nieces.

Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at St. Margaret’s Church, Old Orchard Beach. A private Graveside Service will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Jerry’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gosnell Hospice House: https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house

