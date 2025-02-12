FALMOUTH – Timothy F. Rozan, 60, of Medinah Circle, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 9, 2025, at his residence. He was born in New York, N.Y., a son of Gerald and Sharon (Pryor) Rozan. He graduated from John Hopkins undergrad and Yale School of Forestry with a Ph.D. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1982-1988 on aircraft carriers and a nuclear submarine. He co-founded the Ontario Hockey Academy and had a teaching career at University of Maine, Augusta, Bath Iron Works and the Maine prison system. His passions were his children, his pets, fishing, current events, physical fitness and sports. He will live in the hearts of his family forever.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Liebowitz and his stepdad, Michael Liebowitz; domestic partner, Sandra Cannon; his children, Valeria, Eugene, Caroline, Kaylee and Devin; brother, Jonathan Rozan and his wife Elle.

Services are pending.

