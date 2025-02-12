As a pharmacist who oversees a small chain of nine independent pharmacies in mostly rural Maine, I am deeply concerned about the unintended consequences of the state’s proposed 70-cent-per-prescription pharmacy assessment.

While the goal of increasing MaineCare reimbursement rates is commendable, the mechanism for funding this increase — a per-prescription tax on pharmacies — threatens to create winners and losers in our industry, with small businesses like mine bearing the brunt of the financial burden.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amelia Arnold, PharmD, MBA, is vice president of operations for Community Pharmacies, LLC. She also serves as legislative liaison for the Maine Pharmacy Association.

The proposed assessment would impose a 70-cent tax on every outpatient prescription filled by Maine pharmacies. The state argues that the revenue generated will be used to leverage additional federal dollars, ultimately increasing MaineCare reimbursements. However, this plan is based on an uncertain premise: there is no guarantee that the expected federal funds will materialize, nor is there a clear commitment that all pharmacies will be adequately reimbursed for the new costs they will incur. Additionally, MaineCare has not revealed what the increased reimbursement rate will be, making it impossible for any pharmacy to calculate the true impact.

For all pharmacies — independent, chain, compounding, hospital pharmacies — this is a risky gamble. It’s no secret that pharmacies of all sizes are struggling, and Maine has lost more than 10% of its retail pharmacy locations in the last 10 years.

Pharmacies are operating on razor-thin margins. Every prescription we fill is a vital service to our patients, many of whom are elderly or live in rural areas where access to health care is already limited. By implementing this tax without assurance that all pharmacies will be made whole, the state risks destabilizing community pharmacies that serve as lifelines to Maine’s most vulnerable residents.

The state claims that the increase in MaineCare reimbursement rates will offset the cost of the tax “in the aggregate.” However, this one-size-fits-all approach ignores the reality that different pharmacies serve different patient populations.

Pharmacies that fill a high volume of MaineCare prescriptions may ultimately benefit from increased reimbursement, but those that serve a lower proportion of MaineCare patients will still have to pay the tax on every prescription — without seeing a proportional benefit. This unfairly penalizes pharmacies like mine, which serve a diverse mix of patients, including many who rely on Medicare, commercial insurance, or pay out-of-pocket.

If this proposal is enacted, pharmacies will have to make difficult choices. Some may be forced to reduce hours, limit services or even close locations that are no longer financially viable. Patients, especially in rural communities, could face longer travel distances to obtain essential medications, undermining health care access for the very people this proposal aims to help.

Rather than imposing a broad tax that disproportionately harms small businesses, the state should explore alternative solutions that ensure all pharmacies receive fair and sustainable reimbursement. A more targeted approach that directly addresses reimbursement shortfalls — without burdening pharmacies with a new tax — would be a more responsible and effective way to strengthen Maine’s health care system.

Maine’s independent pharmacies are committed to serving our communities, providing essential medications and ensuring patient health. This proposal, however, jeopardizes our ability to do so. I urge lawmakers to reconsider this plan and seek a more equitable path forward — one that does not force pharmacies to shoulder an unfair financial burden while hoping that federal funding comes through. The health of our communities depends on it.

