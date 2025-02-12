Otto recently closed its East End location for the season, according to the regional chain’s website.

Since Monday, the Otto website has listed the store at 225 Congress St. in Portland as “closed for the season.” The brief message added, “We look forward to serving you again soon.”

Managers and staff reached at the East End pizzeria the previous week declined to comment about the impending closure — which had been discussed on social media sites. Company officials could not be reached immediately to explain the reasons behind the decision or when the store might reopen.

Otto has two other locations in Portland, including one down the road at 576 Congress St. The pizzeria has a dozen Maine locations in all, including the East End store.

