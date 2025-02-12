Several islands, including Peaks, are without water Wednesday because of a water main break on Little Diamond Island.

Portland Water District began receiving reports at 6:15 a.m. of low water pressure affecting Great Diamond, Little Diamond, Peaks and Cushing islands, said water district spokesperson Michelle Clements. By 9:30 a.m., crews had identified the water main break on Little Diamond.

The water district is mobilizing fields crews and a response plan to restore service, Clements said.

Jessica Grondin, spokesperson for the city of Portland, said crews from the Department of Public Works are assisting the water district, but it’s unclear how soon repairs can be made because getting equipment to the island is dependent on tides.

This story will be updated.

