Portland police arrested seven people at an apartment on Congress Street Tuesday afternoon after multiple calls accused residents of drug trafficking.

Several police vehicles crowded the building at 658 Congress Street around 1:30 p.m. while authorities searched the apartment unit. They seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to an announcement from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to the DEA, a renter and several others were distributing drugs from the apartment and in common areas like the hallway and entrances. Other residents had called police over a dozen times to report feeling intimidated and harassed by people in their building.

All of the suspects were brought to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with criminal trespassing. More charges may be coming, the Drug Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Two of the suspects are also accused of carrying a concealed weapon, and one suspect faces a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Copy the Story Link