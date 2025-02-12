The Scarborough Town Council unanimously gave preliminary approval to amendments to the town’s policies surrounding beach passes and parking fees at its meeting last week.

Councilors are expected to propose more changes at a workshop next week and one of those changes could make beach passes free for Scarborough residents.

The Community Services Advisory Board reviewed the town’s current policies last fall and recommended a number of changes. Those changes include increasing the price of a non-resident pass from $150 to $180 and placing a limit of 425 non-resident passes per season. The town issued 435 non-resident beach passes last summer, compared to 318 the year prior and 267 in 2022.

The board also recommended parking rates for non-pass holders change to a flat rate of $20. Currently, parking is $15 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and $5 from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. On weekends in July and August, parking is currently $30.

The changes would apply to the town-operated beaches of Ferry Beach, Higgins Beach and Pine Point Beach.

At the Feb. 5 meeting, Councilor Bill Donovan said that he plans to propose an amendment to the recommendations: a limit of 400 non-resident passes rather than 425.

“I’ve heard from residents that they’ll oftentimes have difficulties getting to the beach with their kids due to the lack of parking, and it breaks your heart,” Donovan said. “It would in some small way help Scarborough residents in terms of access.”

Councilor Scott Doherty said he has heard similar complaints.

“People come to me and say, ‘I have a pass but I can’t get in today because the parking lot’s full,'” Doherty said.

Councilor Don Cushing said he has firsthand experience struggling to find parking.

“I walk on Pine Point Beach all summer and it irritates me when I can’t get a parking spot down there – out of all 345 of them,” he said.

Council Chair April Sither and Councilor Jon Anderson said they would like to explore another change: making access to Scarborough beaches free for all residents. Currently, resident beach passes are $40.

However, they requested staff provide the financial implications that would have at the workshop next week.

“I want to know, if that were to happen, how we’d recover that revenue if it were important,” Anderson said.

Cushing said the changes proposed would help the town “reap some economic benefit” from local tourism.

“We have very, very few ways to sort of reap some economic benefit from all of the tourists that come here,” he said. “Restaurants make money, hotels make money. A small segment does very, very well and the rest of us wait in traffic, so it’s probably not a bad thing to figure out ways in which we can leverage that and give preference to our residents.”

The council will hold a workshop on the new beach policies and fees on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

