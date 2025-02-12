Gas-powered leaf blowers may soon be a thing of the past in South Portland.

Last week, the City Council voted 4-3 to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. A final vote is expected to take place at the council’s meeting on Tuesday and, if it passes, handheld gas-powered leaf blowers will be prohibited by April 2026 and gas-powered backpack leaf blowers will be banned by 2028.

The council held a workshop on phasing out two-stroke, gas-powered lawn equipment in October and the emissions of two-stroke engines caught their attention.

Julie Rosenbach, the city’s sustainability coordinator, said at the Feb. 4 meeting that two-stroke engines – which are commonly found in handheld leaf-blowers – are far more detrimental to the environment than their four-stroke counterparts.

“Two-stroke engines pose a unique hazard; they make a higher level of pollutants than four-stroke engines because they don’t have an independent lubricant system, meaning that the fuel and oil are mixed,” Rosenbach said. “This results in 30% of the fuel not combusting completely, thus releasing toxic gases into the air. One hour of gas-powered leaf blower use emits the air pollution equivalent to driving 1,100 miles.”

The council’s original focus on two-stroke engines was also due to advancements in electric products. According to Rosenbach, handheld electric leaf blowers are increasingly comparable to gas-powered handheld ones, but gas-powered backpack leaf blowers – most of which use four-stroke engines – are still noticeably ahead of their electric competitors.

“When I heard about two-stroke engines and how much damage they really do to the environment, and to the person using them, I really felt strongly that was a step we should take,” Councilor Misha Pride said at the Feb. 4 meeting, “that we should look at getting rid of two-stroke gas-powered engines altogether.”

The council was initially considering a ban on two-stroke, gas-powered leaf blowers, but instead substituted the recommendation of city staff to prohibit gas-powered leaf blowers regardless of the engine type. A more widespread ban would be easier to enforce, according to Rosenbach, as it is difficult to decipher from a distance whether equipment may be a two-stroke engine versus a four-stroke engine. It would also make the ordinance easier to understand and thus easier to educate residents on, likely resulting in fewer violations.

Members of the public who spoke at the Feb. 4 meeting objected to the ban.

“Electric leaf blowers are completely ineffective when compared to gas blowers,” said resident Angela Tinkham. “Helping my elderly parents try to clean their property with an electric leaf blower was very time consuming. It took multiple charges.”

David Gaudreau, a lifelong South Portland resident, said he believes the council is overstepping if they are to implement the ban.

“I’m opposed to this ordinance on the grounds that it’s government overreach,” Gaudreau said. “Let market forces determine if we switch over to electric or stay with gasoline-powered. I understand we’re all concerned about our health, air pollution and whatnot, but these lithium-ion batteries present an environmental hazard as well.”

Jack Vose, owner of Garden Guys Landscaping in South Portland, highlighted the challenges a ban would pose on commercial landscapers.

“The technology for landscape companies is not there,” Vose said. “The sheer number of batteries that we would need to buy and replace and consistently charge would be cost-prohibitive and it would be extremely challenging.”

Vose also noted that electric backpack leaf blowers, in his experience, have only been about 25% as powerful as gas-powered ones and that the heightened costs to businesses would eventually be passed on to their customers.

Mayor Richard Matthews, Councilor Rachel Coleman and Councilor Linda Cohen voted against the plan to phase out the equipment.

“I didn’t hear one person in this audience in favor of this,” Matthews said, later adding. “This is council overreach. Telling people what they can and can’t do is just absurd.”

Matthews also noted the costs for residents to replace their gas-powered equipment with electric equipment goes against the council’s aspirations to make the city more affordable.

Coleman said the sole reason she was in opposition was the timeline of the plan.

“I’m voting against it not because I don’t believe we need to eliminate the gas, it’s just the timeline and that (electric) equipment is not ready yet,” Coleman said. “If our line was 2028, I would’ve voted for it, rather than ’26.”

Councilors Misha Pride, Elyse Tipton, Jessica Walker and Natalie West voted in favor of the plan.

“I think this is the right thing to do. It’s aligned with One Climate Future (Plan), it’s aligned with the overall climate goals of the state,” Walker said.

Walker also said that she believes the implementation of the backpack leaf blower ban in 2028 is fair notice and leaves ample time for electric technology to catch up.

“A council before me adopted the One Climate Future (Plan) and I feel (a) responsibility to carry it out,” West said. “It’s the public health of the people who are using it.”

Pride agreed.

“I was one of the councilors who supported the One Climate Future Plan. This is in line with that plan,” he said. “I agree with Councilor West that it’s about the health of our residents and it’s about eliminating emissions.”

The new ordinance would also apply to city departments. The Parks and Recreation Department uses four handheld gas-powered leaf blowers, according to Rosenbach, and it would cost $3,000 to replace them.

The City Council is expected to take a final vote on the ordinance at its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

