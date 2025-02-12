Joe Welsch of South Portland has always had a knack for writing.

“I’ve been a songwriter my whole life, but I’ve never done anything with it,” he said. “Poetry, prose, lyrics – all that stuff just kind of comes naturally to me.”

Anita Smith of Scarborough has always had a passion for art.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I was always drawing,” Smith said. “It sort of just became something I would do all the time. Kind of an obsession.”

Neither had ever intended to write or illustrate a children’s book, but that’s just what they did. The two recently collaborated to create the book “Fiddlehead Magic, My Dad and Me,” and are already working on another.

Welsch, who owns Children’s Time Child Development Center in South Portland, said he thought of the idea for the story when he was chatting with a colleague about picking fiddleheads.

“You’re picking fiddleheads, you don’t see them until you see them and then, when you do see them, they’re everywhere,” Welsch said. “You pick, you look back, there’s even more. I said, ‘It’s like magic,’ and then I said, ‘Wow, that’d be a good story.'”

Welsch began writing when he got home from work that day.

“It read like a nursery rhyme,” he said. “I really didn’t set out to do it, it just became that and once I decided, I went after it.”

With the story in hand, he needed someone to illustrate it. He spoke about the endeavor with Ann Smith, a speech pathologist working at Children’s Time and Anita Smith’s mother. She showed Welsch some of her daughter’s artwork.

“It just struck me, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the artwork I’m looking for,'” Welsch said. “It was exactly the tone, texture, quality, the visualizations of it.”

Once Smith signed on, “the magic happened instantly,” Welsch said.

Smith said she was well versed in digital drawings, producing original work and doing commissioned art, but illustrating a book was a unique challenge.

“I had some experience, but it was a bit difficult because I had to sort of organize it so that it would fit the words and be visually readable across the pages,” she said.

The two worked on the book remotely via email. It was the illustration for page one, Welsch said, that confirmed Smith was the right choice.

“She sent back a drawing that was almost identical to a photograph I had taken while deer hunting the previous year,” Welsch said. “I kid you not, it was almost the exact scene. I was like, ‘This is meant to be.’ It gave me goosebumps.”

The two intend to work together on a children’s book series. Welsch already has some more stories written and Smith is discussing the next book with him and preparing to get started on illustrations.

Welsch plans to keep the ball rolling with children’s books, while continuing to run Children’s Time as he has for over 20 years.

“I’m excited to start the next one,” he said.

Smith, who graduated from Scarborough High School in 2023, will continue to pursue art.

“It’s what I feel is my passion in life,” she said. “It’s the thing I enjoy doing most and I’m not going to stop doing it anytime soon.”

Welsch said he can’t wait to see what Smith does next – both in terms of their next book and whatever else she decides to do in the world of art.

“That young lady has a bright, bright future,” he said.

“Fiddlehead Magic, My Dad and Me” is available for purchase at Oak Hill Ace Hardware in Scarborough, Nonesuch Books in South Portland, all nine Sherman’s Bookstores locations in Maine, and all 11 Bull Moose stores in Maine.

