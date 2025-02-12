Comedy

Friday 2/14

“Hey Party People! Get Sexy”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

Friday 2/14 & Saturday 2/15

Ian Fidance: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

Sunday 2/16

“Empire of Love”: Dating game, participants apply, 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. Contact:empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 2/20

“A Night of Longform Improv”: 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. $10. Contact: novelmaine.com

Late Night Comedy with Danny Jordan: 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Thursday 2/20-Saturday 2/22

Kyle Kinane: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $35. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Comics Against Humanity”: Audience plays trivia with stand-up comedians, 7 p.m., Thursday, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Portland. 18-plus. Contact: hifidelitybeer.com

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 2/16

“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Contact: library.une.edu/art-galleries

Through 2/23

“Contemporaries, a Group Exhibition of Visual Art “: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. Contact: richardboydpottery.com

Through 2/28

“February Greenhut Artists Group Exhibit”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Contact: greenhutgalleries.com

Through 3/8

“The Journal”: Kate Hargrave, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. Contact: elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 3/15

“Color Therapy”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Contact: covestreetarts.com

Through 3/22

“Collective Marks; Six Years of Print”: By Running With Scissors Art Studio, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Contact: rwsartstudios.com/collectivemarks

Through 5/3

“Love Unfolded”: By Yarmouth Arts Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

Film

Friday 2/14-Friday 2/28

Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Thursday-Sunday, noon Feb. 19, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. Contact: portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 2/15

“The Princess and the Frog” (2009): Rated G, 3 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Contact: thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Sunday 2/16

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’État”: English, French, Dutch and Russian with English subtitles, 2 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. Contact: space538.org

Tuesday 2/18

“A Traveler’s Needs”: English, French and Korean with English subtitles, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. Contact: space538.org

Wednesday 2/19

“13 Going on 30” (2004): Rated PG-13, with mock slumber party, 2 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. Contact: scarboroughlibrary.org

“Strada” (1954): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. Contact: kinonik.org

Friday 2/21

“The Wild Robot” (2024): Rated PG, 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

Friday 2/21-Friday 2/28

“Universal Language”: 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21; 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22; 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23; Thursday, 1 p.m. ,Wednesday, Feb. 26; 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27; noon, Friday, Feb. 28; Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. Contact: portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. Contact: facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Music

Friday 2/14

Silver Heels; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Dead Gowns: 8:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $20. Contact: oxbowbeer.com

DJ set, “Lovers and Friends”: 9 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Contact: novelmaine.com

The Red Eye Flight Crew, “Lonely Hearts Club Ball”: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. Contact: portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Shrek Rave”: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $24-$29 advance, $34 at door. Contact: statetheatreportland.com

Saturday 2/15

Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus: 10 a.m., Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. Contact: princememorial.org

Carl Dimow Jazz Quartet; Humbletown; Stillwater Bluegrass: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Plague Dad; Whitney Walker: 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. $10. Contact: novelmaine.com

Portland String Quartet: 7 p.m., Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 day-of, $5 ages 21 and under. Contact: portlandstringquartet.com

Rees Shad: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $12 students. Contact: cadenzafreeport.com

Amiright; Space Camp; Pond 1000; Otis: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. Contact: space538.org

Big Head Todd and the Monsters: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $55 at door. Contact: statetheatreportland.com

“Tom DiMenna Sings Story Songs of the 70s”: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24.50 advance, $29.50 at door. Contact: onelongfellowsquare.com

The Get Up Kids: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $28. 18-plus. Contact: auramaine.com

The Lonely Hearts Disco: 8-11 p.m., Definitive Brewing Co., 35 Industrial Way, Portland. 21-plus. Contact: definitivebrewing.com

Broadway Rave: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. Contact: portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Masquerave, An ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Rave”: 9 p.m., Shipyard Brewing Co., 27 Hancock St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. Contact: eventbrite.com

Sunday 2/16

Haggard and Cashed: 3 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $10. Contact: oxbowbeer.com

Antje Duvekot; Madeleine Roger: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $36 advance, $46 at door. Contact: onelongfellowsquare.com

Brad Terry and Friends: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. Contact: cadenzafreeport.com

Greensky Bluegrass: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. Contact: statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 2/19

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Thursday 2/20

DaPonte String Quartet: 7 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. $30, students free. Contact: dapontequartet.org

Friday 2/21

Denny Breau: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $12 students. Contact: cadenzafreeport.com

Forever Chemicals; Is She?; Lean Meats: 8 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. $5. Contact: novelmaine.com

Isaac Raven; Alma June and the Persian Cats; Peach Hat: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Tauk: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $27 advance, $30 at door. Contact: oxbowbeer.com

Wake Up Mama: Allman Brothers tribute, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. Contact: portlandhouseofmusic.com

Dave Matthews Tribute Band: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20-$25. 18-plus. Contact: auramaine.com

Ongoing

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. Contact: flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. Contact: flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. Contact: suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Contact: flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. Contact: seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. Contact: seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 2/14

“Patent Leather Valentines Burlesque”: 9 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. Contact: eventbrite.com

Sunday 2/16

“Cover Moments and Mimosas”: Burlesque, photoshoot at 1:30, show at 3 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. $25 just the show, $40 with photoshoot. Contact: novelmaine.com

Thursday 2/20

“little house creates”: Dance performances by little house dance co., 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. Contact: space538.org

Friday 2/21

Michael Carbonaro: Illusionist, 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$65. Contact: statetheatreportland.com

Through 2/22

“Cupid’s Arrow”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. Contact: thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 2/23

“Murder on the Links”: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 3:30 and 8 p.m., Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday; additional show 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-47 Jan. 29 and 30, $35-$73 Saturday and Sunday, $30-$67 all others, discounts for ages 65-plus and students. Contact: portlandstage.org

“Pete the Cat”: 10, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday; ASL-interpreted shows, 11 a.m., Feb. 8 and 15; Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. Contact: kitetails.org/petethecat

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Contact: thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. Contact: facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Saturday 2/15

Dena Polko book signing: “Don’t Drop Dad,” 1-3 p.m., Books-A-Million, 430 Gorham Road, South Portland. Free. Contact: eventbrite.com

Monday 2/17

Horror panel with local authors: Featuring E. K. Sathue, Eric LaRocca, Clay McLeod Chapman and Dennis Mahoney, 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. Contact: printbookstore.com

Tuesday 2/18

Lee Hawkins author talk: “I Am Nobody’s Slave: How Uncovering My Family’s History Set Me Free,” 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. Contact: libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

Community Writing Night with Emma Reynolds: 6 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. Contact: backcovebooks.com

Wednesday 2/19

Margaret Jones author talk: “Walking Sacred Sites: Listening to Their Stories,” 4 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

Thursday 2/20

Michael Erard author talk: “Bye Bye I Love You,” 7 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. Contact: longfellowbooks.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults. Hosted by Portland Public Library. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact: tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org

Cookbook Club: Recipe tasting, 5:30 p.m., third Wednesday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. Contact: falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Cook the Book: Cook and share a recipe from a cookbook, 5:30 p.m., second Monday, September to June, Wescustago Hall/Community Center, 120 Memorial Higihway, North Yarmouth. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. Contact: kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org

Podcast Brew Crew: 6:30 p.m., first Thursday, Well & Good Brewing Co., 173 Cumberland Road, North Yarmouth. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. Contact: princememorial.org

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. Contact: portlandlandmarks.org

Saturday Morning Book Chat: 10 a.m., first Monday, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Contact: smazur@cumberlandmaine.com

Short Story Discussion Group: 10 a.m., every other Monday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Contact: events@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, October to June, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Contact: kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. Contact: southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Tuesday Morning Book Group: 11 a.m., first Tuesday, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Contact: askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

Thursday Book Group: 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., last Thursday, September to May, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Contact: kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

Wednesday Book Group: 1 p.m., second Wednesday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Contact: reference@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Wednesday Evening Book Group: 5 p.m., second Wednesday, hybrid, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Contact: askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

