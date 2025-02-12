Hires, promotions, appointments

Courtney Francis, Stephanie Joyce and Kelly Pelletier, certified public accountants, were promoted to principal at Baker Newman Noyes, an accounting and advisory firm in Portland.

Gail Frongillo, a financial adviser at Morgan Stanley‘s wealth management office in Portland; Deanna Harnett, a financial adviser and certified divorce financial analyst; and Cameron Shorey, a financial adviser and certified financial planner, were promoted to vice president.

Matt Holbrook was promoted to vice president of data and analytics at MEMIC. He joined MEMIC in 1996.

Beverly Shadley was appointed vice president of philanthropic consulting firm Demont Associates, the fourth in its 31-year history. Shadley has been working in fundraising and development with conservation and other nonprofit organizations for 34 years.

Girls on the Run Maine, a nonprofit that empowers young girls, welcomed Jamie Bowden, vice president and marketing manager at Camden National Bank, and Nicole Nadeau, vice president of people and culture at Good Shepherd Food Bank, to its board of directors.

