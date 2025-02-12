Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer owned by Elon Musk, secured a permit to renovate a former VIP Tires and Service center near Nason’s Corner, city records show.

Though Tesla has not formally announced any plans to expand into Maine, a building permit for 35 Riverside St. lists the site’s proposed use as “Auto Dealership & Service Station (Tesla).” The city approved that permit in November.

Tesla applied for a permit to put up company signage on Wednesday, according to city records. That permit, which remains pending, includes signs referencing service, sales and test drives, as well as a floor plan that appears to include a showroom and service area.

The more than 22,000 square-foot site would be Tesla’s first service or retail location in Maine, though the company has more than 20 charging stations installed throughout the state.

The company’s website lists a “service center coming soon” in Portland with a targeted opening of 2025, but precise location details are not provided. It’s not clear whether the site would function only as a service center or also as a dealership.

News of the potential expansion comes as Musk, Tesla’s CEO, comes under increased criticism in Maine and across the country for his role in President Donald Trump’s administration, where he manages a government efficiency team. More than a dozen Mainers protested at a Tesla charging station in Waterville this month, and members of the state’s congressional delegation have criticized Musk’s access to sensitive government-held data.

Tesla did not reply Wednesday to emailed questions about the company’s plans for the Riverside Street location, including a potential opening timeline and the planned scale of services offered.

Staff Writer Kelley Bouchard contributed to this report.

