Coaches often say they like to take it one game at a time and not look ahead. The rest of us? Well, it’s hard not to think about some of the matchups that could materialize down the line.

That’s especially true this year. Between two appetizing regional finals, if the seeds hold, as well as a rivalry quarterfinal game between two state championship-winning coaches and a pair of large-school semifinals, here are the five boys basketball games we want to see most.

York vs. Medomak Valley, Class B South: This one is obvious, but can you blame us for craving it? Two undefeated teams in the same region is rare, and two teams who have gone unbeaten by being so dominant is even rarer. York, the No. 2 seed, has an average margin of victory of 28.3 points; No. 1 Medomak’s average margin is 18.7. A regional final between these two has the chance to be an all-timer.

Winthrop vs. Monmouth Academy, Class C South: These huge rivals are led by two of the best coaches in Maine high school basketball: Todd MacArthur (Winthrop) and Wade Morrill (Monmouth). You’d be crazy not to want to see this showdown — and if No. 7 Winthrop (10-8) can top Waynflete in the prelims, a date with No. 2 Monmouth (14-4) is exactly what will happen.

Edward Little vs. Cheverus, Class AA North: This one will happen if No. 4 EL (11-7) beats Lewiston in its home quarterfinal. The Red Eddies feature the state’s top high school prospect, per several coaches’ opinions, in 6-foot-5 Diing Maiwen, who can shoot, score inside and is a defensive demon. We want to see him play on the big stage. No. 1 Cheverus (15-3) has its own all-state caliber player in Leo McNabb, along with a stingy defense, and the Stags do not want their season to end in the regional semifinals for a fourth straight year.

Noble vs. Falmouth, Class A South: OK, sure, it would be another No. 1 vs. No. 2 in a regional final — but these are two great teams. Noble (16-2) is ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine poll; Falmouth (15-3) is No. 6. They split two last-possession games in the regular season. Noble’s Jamier Rose and Falmouth’s Davis Mann are elite scorers, and both teams have high-quality complementary players.

Portland vs. Windham, Class AA North: If this one happens in the regional semifinals, that means No. 3 Portland (9-9) got coach Joe Russo his 500th win in the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal game against Oxford Hills. Plus, it would pit a tenacious Portland defense against defending champion and No. 2 seed Windham in a rematch of last season’s North final.

