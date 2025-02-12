In most brackets, there’s an intriguing matchup waiting to take place if the fates align. It can be a rivalry of neighboring towns, or a rematch of a pivotal game, or a clash of two top players.

Here are five potential matchups that would provide plenty of entertainment value:

A South: No. 5 Brunswick vs. No. 1 Mt. Ararat: This showdown would take place in the semifinals and would be a rematch of last year’s final, which Brunswick won on its way to capturing the state championship. The two schools are fierce rivals and frequently play close and physical games in front of loud crowds. There’s reason to think this one would follow a similar script. Mt. Ararat swept two regular-season meetings, but while the second game was a 19-point win, the Eagles had to escape a seven-point halftime deficit and didn’t secure a six-point victory until the final minute.

B South: No. 5 Wells vs. No. 1 Spruce Mountain: Two years ago, a young and talented Wells team saw its season end with a loss to the Phoenix in the semifinals. Several players from that Wells team are playing key roles for Warriors this winter. You think they wouldn’t like another crack at Spruce Mountain on the Expo floor? The teams would meet again in the semifinals. Wells has 11 straight wins after a 3-4 start. One of those four losses was to Spruce Mountain, by five points. Motivation would be in ample supply, but don’t expect the Phoenix, with 10 straight wins of their own, to shrink from the challenge.

B North: No. 5 Mt. Desert Island vs. No. 1 Caribou: The Trojans (11-7) do not have an easy path to a regional final, as they would need to beat No. 4 in Ellsworth (12-6) in the quarterfinals; Ellsworth split with MDI during the regular season. But if this semifinal matchup does happen, look out. The Trojans are the only team to beat the Vikings (17-1) — 52-45 on Dec. 21. MDI may just be the only team that could stop Caribou from reaching the regional final.

C South: No. 4 Winthrop vs. No. 1 Hall-Dale: The top-seeded Bulldogs (15-3), the defending regional champions, claimed the No. 1 seed despite injuries and low numbers throughout the season. To say the Bulldogs are battle-tested would be an understatement. And now they enter the tournament at full strength. The Ramblers (14-4) have played Hall-Dale tough, including a 51-47 victory on Dec. 28. If there’s a team in Class C South that could knock out Hall-Dale before the regional final, Winthrop is it.



A North: No. 1 Lawrence vs. No. 2 Cony: This would be a much-anticipated regional final. The Bulldogs (18-0) and Rams (15-3) played two interesting games during the regular season. Lawrence, a veteran-heavy squad, throttled Cony 70-36 in the first matchup on Jan. 28. A week later, on Feb. 4, Lawrence held on for a 74-73 win. Two of central Maine’s best players — Cony senior Abby Morrill and Lawrence junior Maddie Provost — face off in this rivalry. Has Cony, the defending A North champion, figured out how to beat the Bulldogs? Or has Lawrence tightened itself up to ensure another close contest doesn’t happen? It would be fun to see.

