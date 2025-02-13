Sen. Angus King said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine opponent who has been nominated by President Trump to lead the nation’s health care system, is “a danger,” “grossly unqualified” and “manifestly hostile” to the agency’s mission to protect public health.

The Senate began voting on Kennedy’s nomination Thursday morning and he is expected to win confirmation by a narrow margin. King voted no, while Sen. Susan Collins voted yes.

During a 15-minute floor speech late Wednesday, King described the Senate debate as “surreal,” saying that most members, including Republicans, know that Kennedy should not lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, predicting that is the confirmation vote were held by secret ballot, the nominee would struggle to reach 20 votes.

“Mr. President, I hope this place comes to its senses and rejects this surreal nomination,” King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said. “It would be probably be hard to find somebody less qualified to serve in this position. I believe that it will lead to damage to our country, to our health, to our children, and I urge my colleagues to vote no.

“If you vote yes, you’ll regret it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Kennedy is expected to be confirmed Thursday morning after receiving support from more moderate Republicans, including Collins.

Collins has said she fundamentally believes that presidents should have discretion to choose their cabinet, noting that she has only opposed 10 of some 200 nominations made by five Democratic and Republican presidents. She most recently opposed former Fox New personality Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, but he was confirmed anyway, when Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie.

Collins has provided crucial support to other controversial nominees, including former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as national intelligence director and Russell Vought as White House budget director.

Related Collins and King split votes as Senate confirms Gabbard to be director of national intelligence

Collins said in a radio interview Thursday morning she is supporting Kennedy, because he said under oath during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education and Pension Committee, on which she serves, that he believes the polio vaccine is safe and effective, and he would not restrict the availability of vaccines or stop development of a Lyme Disease vaccine in Maine. He also vowed to re-examine the administration’s cuts to grant funding for biomedical research.

“He told me he believed in the efficacy of the polio vaccine, and said he would help restore Americans’ confidence in vaccines and our health agencies,” she said in a written statement Tuesday. “I am also encouraged that Mr. Kennedy agreed to regular meetings with the chairman of the HELP Committee, who is a physician.”

But King was incredulous of the notion that a man who has spent decades advocating against vaccines, calling them unsafe and falsely linking them to autism, has suddenly had a “miraculous conversion.”

Advertisement

“He has acted on his vaccine skepticism,” King said. “This wasn’t something that was rumbling around in his head. He’s traveled the world. He’s written articles, gone on podcasts, gone on TV and he’s discouraged people from being vaccinated. And now he has this miraculous conversion 10 days ago.”

King also criticized Kennedy’s social media post accusing Food and Drug Administration, which among other things oversees the testing and development of new vaccines, of waging “a war on public health” and warned “corrupt workers” to “preserve your records and pack your bags.”

“You should not be voting for somebody who you know is going to do harm to the public health,” King said. “So this is really a kind of surreal debate because everybody in this chamber knows this man should not be Secretary of Health and Human Services.”

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link