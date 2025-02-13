White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the appointment of Executive Chef Mary Dumont.

Known for her impressive career spanning some of the nation’s most renowned kitchens, Chef Dumont brings a wealth of experience and visionary approach to the beloved White Barn Inn Restaurant and its casual counterpart, Little Barn.

Dumont was raised in a family of restaurateurs and honed her skills in celebrated establishments such as Traci Des Jardins’ Jardiniere, Campton Place and Sonoma Saveurs under Laurent Manrique, Daniel Patterson’s Elizabeth Daniel, and Paul Kahan’s Blackbird in Chicago. After returning home to New England to open The Dunaway Restaurant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Dumont was honored as a Food & Wine Best New Chef, becoming the first chef from New Hampshire to ever win the distinction and was awarded Eater Boston’s Chef of the Year in 2018.

Dumont’s approach is deeply rooted in sustainability and seasonality, reflecting her commitment to regenerative agriculture and global food initiatives. Her leadership at the acclaimed Harvest Restaurant in Cambridge was instrumental in pioneering the farm-to-table movement, a philosophy she continues to champion through her work at her own flagship restaurant Cultivar in Boston as well as with PlantPub, a plant-based restaurant concept Dumont founded with locations in Cambridge and Boston.

At White Barn Inn, Dumont brings her passion for innovative, farm-fresh cuisine to the forefront, enhancing the dining experience with her signature style – balancing sophistication with approachability. Her appointment marks an exciting chapter for White Barn Inn, promising guests a renewed culinary journey defined by one-of-a-kind offerings. She partners with a network of esteemed local purveyors, ensuring the freshest, highest-quality ingredients define each dish.

This includes produce, heirloom tomatoes, edible flowers, and corn from Frinklepod Farm in Arundel; organic lettuces, peaches, and apples from Heron Pond Farm in South Hampton, New Hampshire; and heirloom asparagus, blueberries, and strawberries from Applecrest Farm in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire — a farm she has lifelong ties to.

She also sources wild and cultivated mushrooms from The Mushroom Hut in South Berwick, and Dunk’s Mushrooms in Brentwood, New Hampshire, along with organic produce from Two Farmers Farm in Biddeford. Regeneratively farmed sea greens from Atlantic Sea Farms in Biddeford, further showcase her dedication to working with local partners who share her commitment to sustainability.

Among her new signature culinary programming, Dumont introduces the Maine Oyster Tasting experience, a seasonal highlight running from October through June. Guests are invited to learn the art of selecting, shucking, and tasting Maine’s finest oysters while enjoying three varieties paired with house-made sauces like Maine Smoked Dulse Mignonette and Heirloom Apple Yuzu Kosho Mignonette.

The experience concludes with various oyster preparations — fresh, grilled, and baked — and leaves guests with a memorable gift, including a custom mignonette and a branded oyster knife.

The White Barn Inn Restaurant’s updated menu showcases Dumont’s artistry, with standout dishes such as Maine Lobster and Squid Ink Bucatini, featuring fennel and tomato confit, and Coral Butter Poached Maine Lobster served with chive gnocchi and citron espuma. Guests can indulge in elegant starters like the Peeky Toe Crab with Meyer Lemon Panna Cotta or the Siberian Caviar with brioche and potato crisps, alongside inventive desserts like Wild Foraged Candy Cap Mushroom Sorbet paired with a Maine Maple Tuile. Dumont’s additions ensure that every meal is a celebration of local ingredients and culinary excellence.

Furthering her commitment to premium ingredients and exclusive culinary experiences, Dumont has also cultivated upcoming partnerships with Urbani Truffles for a Winter 2025 Truffle Dinner series, Calvisius Caviar, and Browne Trading Company for sustainable fish sourcing. These collaborations will introduce guests to the finest global ingredients while maintaining the integrity and sustainability ethos that define White Barn Inn’s culinary philosophy.

Dumont’s appointment ushers in an elevated yet welcoming dining experience at White Barn Inn, celebrating the flavors of Maine and beyond with a profound respect for local purveyors, innovative techniques, and the joy of extraordinary dining.

The Maine Oyster Tasting experience is launching March 5 and will be available on Saturdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Private Experiences will be available upon request from Tuesday through Friday with 48 hours’ notice. The Maine Oyster Tasting experience is $145 per person; a private experience is $210 per person.

