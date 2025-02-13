Kennebunk Savings, according to a news release, has a powerful culture of volunteerism, and its 330 employees are celebrating a grand total of 11,078 hours volunteered in 2024.

“It always takes a few weeks to get it all tallied up because we all do so much,” said Rachel Peter, the bank’s volunteer coordinator, in an email. “We pick up rakes and shovels, we deliver meals, we run registration desks at events. We sew, we cook, we clean, and we even help balance budgets. And we have fun doing it. Even the budgets.”

Alysha Bettencourt, who works at the bank’s Hampton, New Hampshire, branch, volunteered with Hope on Haven Hill in 2024 as part of an initiative led by the bank’s Women’s Collective employee resource group. Hope on Haven Hill provides residential and outpatient support for pregnant and parenting women in New Hampshire.

“As a young woman, working with such an amazing organization, it was empowering to know that I too can help others and help the world be a better place,” Bettencourt wrote.

Brady Randall, in the bank’s Commercial Credit Department, joined the board of directors for the Arundel Conservation Trust in 2024.

“Arundel Conservation Trust has a really good core group of volunteers and directors, and their central mission of conserving Arundel’s natural, recreational and scenic resources really spoke to me,” Randall said. “As a new resident of Arundel, I was looking for a way to make connections in the community. My wife and I really didn’t know anyone at all. Volunteering with them through trail-building, fundraisers and various community events has really helped me and my family to feel like a part of the Arundel community.”

Deb Adams, who works in the bank’s Social Responsibility Department, likes volunteering with big groups of her fellow employees. In 2024, she participated in the Granite United Way’s Day of Caring, cleaning up Camp Gundalow for the season with her coworkers.

“My favorite part was painting the changing rooms from the inside while someone else painted the outside,” Adams said. “There were people from all departments there and it was great to chat and get to know them as we cleaned up the camp.”

Maureen Gaudette works in Cash Management at Kennebunk Savings. In 2024 she participated in Mary’s Walk, an event to raise funds for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

“Unfortunately, I have had many friends and family members diagnosed with cancer,” Gaudette said. “Some are lucky enough to still be here today. I walk for them and others who have been affected by this disease in hopes that one day we’ll find a cure. And I particularly like Mary’s Walk since the funds stay here in Maine.”

Christa Hughes, in lending, and Valerie Hale, from the training department, volunteer with Another Chance Animal Rescue in North Berwick.

“There is great satisfaction in the knowledge that you had the honor and opportunity to play a small part in the life of a kitty that may not have made it otherwise,” Hughes said. “And there is nothing better to take away the stress of the day than holding a purring cat whose health has improved significantly since your last visit. It’s also fantastic to share this task with co-workers who share your love of cats. It’s all about the feeling. It feels good to make a difference.”

“We truly do see volunteering in the community as an extension of our mission,” said Lex Meagher, president and CEO. “We like to say, ‘Think of us as a neighbor who just happens to be a bank.’ We want our customers to recognize our faces both out in the town and in our branches. It is fundamental to what we do.”

Caption: Kennebunk Savings volunteers at Mary’s Walk 2024 in Saco.

