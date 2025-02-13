The carbon monoxide poisoning that hospitalized 11 people in a Kittery day care stemmed from improper use of a propane-powered concrete saw in the same building, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Seven adults and children were brought by ambulance and four went independently to Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after becoming sick from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at the Building Blocks Learning Center on Route 236. They were all released later that night, a hospital spokesperson said.

There were 27 children and 10 staff members inside the child care center when staff noticed an odor and people feeling sick, the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced on Thursday. The providers evacuated everyone and called the fire department around 3:19 p.m., when all Kittery police and fire units and other agencies in the area responded.

“It is important to note that daycare providers of the Building Blocks Learning Center recognized a problem and took action,” State Fire Marshal Shawn Esler said in a written statement. “They evacuated children and staff to safety and notified the fire department as soon as they recognized something was wrong. Their quick response, the professionalism of the Kittery Fire Department, and the medical expertise of the Portsmouth Regional Hospital helped prevent a tragedy.”

Authorities were on scene until after midnight to determine the cause of the gas. Investigators found a propane-powered concrete saw, which was being operated in a separate suite inside the building, which includes several businesses. The suite, which was not affiliated with the day care, was under construction without a permit from the state or local code enforcement, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Office of the State Fire Marshal. She said the saw is not supposed to be operated indoors.

Moss said alarms didn’t appear to be going off when first responders arrived. The fire alarm system in the building appeared to be functioning normally, but detectors near the concrete saw had been covered up, authorities said.

The carbon monoxide from the saw’s exhaust could have infiltrated the daycare through an HVAC duct or above a suspended ceiling that had been removed during construction, Moss said.

Investigators will consult with the alarm company to determine whether the alarm system has the capability to detect both carbon monoxide and fire. The fire marshal’s office will continue to investigate the incident, according to Moss, who declined to say which business was doing construction and whether charges will be filed.

