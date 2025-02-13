AUBURN — To win the girls hockey South regional final, Cheverus had to study its lone loss of the season. That came Dec. 11 against Wednesday night’s opponent, the Portland co-op team.

From that game, the Stags learned they had to shoot low on Beacons goalie Mya Clark and attack the net, getting to rebounds before Portland’s strong defense had a chance to clear the puck.

“They do a great job of blocking shots, so if we’re going to shoot high and get shots blocked, we just can’t score. We felt we could really work the cycle and hard, low shots,” Cheverus coach Scott Rousseau said.

It was a plan executed perfectly. Cheverus scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break open a close game, taking a 7-1 win at Norway Savings Bank Arena to advance to the state championship game for the third consecutive season. Portland ends the season 15-6.

Cheverus (16-1-1) will face Brunswick at 3 p.m. Saturday at Portland’s Troubh Ice Arena, where the Stags will look to become the first girls hockey team to win three consecutive state championships.

“We’ve just got to keep playing our game, and hopefully we can get it done again,” said senior Lucy Johnson, who notched a hat trick in Wednesday’s win. “Every single game, our chemistry gets stronger and stronger. That’s really the key to Cheverus and what our team’s been like the last four years I’ve been here.”

Johnson’s first goal gave Cheverus a 1-0 lead at 5:36 of the first period, and came on a hard low shot from the right circle just under Clark’s blocker. Taylor Lucas scored at 14:30 to give the Stags a 2-0 lead after one period.

The Beacons answered quickly in the second, scoring just 27 seconds in when Marina Bassett scored her 58th goal of the season, sending home the rebound of Jane Flynn’s shot.

Portland’s momentum didn’t last long. Cheverus answered with three goals in the next 5 1/2 minutes to take full control. Johnson’s goal at 2:19 pushed the lead to 3-1, when she caused a turnover behind the Portland net, then scored on a backhand, stuffing the puck just inside the right post. Lucas added her second goal at 5:03, poking the puck home from a scrum in front of the net. Johnson completed her hat trick at 6:05.

“That was a great response. That could have changed things a lot. The kids stayed composed,” Rousseau said.

Later, at 13:33, Jaylee Radford made it 6-1, scoring on the rebound of a Johnson shot.

“I think the wheels just fell off a little bit. We got out of position. We let Cheverus beat us to pucks. We didn’t get the puck out of the zone when we wanted to, and that was the difference,” Portland coach Bob Mills said.

Sticking to the plan of shooting low and chasing rebounds was key, Rousseau said. Another key was focusing on Flynn, Portland’s strong two-way defenseman, who often starts the Beacons’ attack in transition.

“Jane Flynn is a phenomenal player. With the minutes she’s playing, we knew if we just kept getting the puck deep, it had to tug at her and wear her down. Contain Jane, and it will be difficult for Marina to get pucks,” he said.

Caroline Rousseau’s goal 1:42 into the third capped the scoring for the Stags. Ellie Skolnekovich made 13 saves for Cheveus, and Clark stopped 15 shots for the Beacons.

Anna Bowie had three assists for Cheverus.

“I’m really proud of the way we played all season. Especially having Mya, a new goalie, this season. We weren’t sure what we were going to have. But I feel like we deserved to be in this game, and wish it could’ve gone differently,” Mills said.

