Enzo Benzo Specialty Donuts, featuring Italian baked goods, has opened on Route 236 in Eliot.

The bakeshop opened Feb. 6 in a 2,500-square-foot space at 987 Route 236 that seats 40 inside and more than 40 outdoors. Co-owner Tina Maria said the venue represents a major expansion. Enzo Benzo originally opened in 2022 in a 600-square-foot space in Berwick, but the business soon outgrew that location.

Enzo Benzo offers Italian-style donuts, pastries, cakes, cookies and breads and other baked goods, as well as regional Italian sandwiches on house-baked focaccia. The store sells a full line of espresso beverages featuring Italian coffee brands like Lavazza.

Enzo Benzo also has a small retail section offering Italian pantry staples like olive oil, ancient grain pastas, tomato sauce, olive tapenade, Calabrian chilies and Sicilian herbs.

Enzo Benzo Specialty Donuts is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until sold out.

