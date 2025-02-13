A federal judge has granted a request from gun rights groups to temporarily pause a new three-day waiting period on firearm purchases.

Chief U.S. District Judge Lance Walker said in Thursday’s order that he’s granting the plaintiff’s request for injunctive relief because they have presented a strong argument that the 72-hour waiting period, which was enacted earlier this year and took effect in Augusta, is unconstitutional.

Walker said in his 17-page decision that the request for an injunction require him to consider the “balance of equities and the public interest.”

“Given that Plaintiffs have established a likelihood of success and the existence of irreparable injury, I find that the balance of equities favors them as well,” Walker wrote. “Similarly, although members of the public undoubtedly feel that they have a genuine interest in laws curtailing the right to keep and bear arms, their interest is not exclusive and not one that can win out in terms of an interest-balancing exercise by a court that is sworn to uphold the Constitution.”

Lawmakers passed the new waiting period as part of a slate of gun safety reforms following the October 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston that killed 18 people and wounded more than a dozen others. The law took effect without the signature of Gov. Janet Mills.

While the proposal was not directly tied to the shooting, proponents argued that a waiting period was needed to address Maine’s relatively high rate suicides committed firearms. They argued that a waiting period allows for a cooling off period, reducing the likelihood of compulsive gun violence.

Gun rights groups countered that the waiting period is unconstitutional, threatening to shut down gun shows and economically harming local firearm dealers with onerous requirements that would make it virtually impossible for stores to sell firearms to out-of-staters coming to the state to hunt.

Walker, who was appointed to the state bench by Republican Gov. Paul LePage and to the federal bench by President Donald Trump, heard arguments Tuesday about whether to pause the 72-hour rule enacted by the Legislature last year while the courts consider a lawsuit that alleges it violates the Second Amendment.

Andrea Beckwith, who runs self-defense classes for victims of domestic violence, Rep. James White, who owns J. White Gunsmithing, and other Maine gun stores and gun owners, filed a lawsuit in November against state Attorney General Aaron Frey in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Walker’s decision states that “acquiring a firearm is a necessary step in the exercise of keeping and bearing arms.”

“Any interpretation to the contrary requires the type of interpretative jui jitsu that would make Kafka blush,” Walker said, referring to the author known for his bizarre novels about illogical bureaucracies and alienation.

This story will be updated.

