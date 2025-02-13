Honors for

Gorham officers

Two Gorham Police Department officers were recently recognized with awards at the annual meeting of the Maine Association of Police. The officers who received awards are Peter Cates and Mark Sanborn.

Cates received a lifesaving award for “his swift and heroic actions, utilizing his emergency first-aid training to save a man’s life,” the Gorham Police Department announced online.

Sanborn was honored with the Peter MacVane Service Award for “his exceptional dedication to youth programs and his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in our community.”

Each year, the Maine Association of Police hosts a “prestigious dinner and awards ceremony” to honor law enforcement officers for their outstanding service, including lifesaving actions and community policing initiatives, an announcement said.

Free medical

equipment available

Advertisement

The town provides a variety of medical equipment on a temporary basis. Its loan closet has wheelchairs, walkers, canes and scooters available.

The equipment is available at the town’s Recreation Department. Call 839-3859 to schedule an appointment.

Church provides

free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet at Cressey Road Church has clothes and shoes available in a range of sizes.

The clothes closet is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays at 81 Cressey Road. Stop in for coffee and clothes.

For more information or in case of an emergency, call the church at 839-3111.

Advertisement

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 12, 1975, that Nina Bailey, of College Avenue, was to host a meeting of the Annie Louise Carey Club for American Music Month. The meeting’s program was titled “A Parade of American Music.” Lynn Silcox was named to direct a chorus.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Feb. 6 that the U.S. public debt was $36,220,361,045,794.81.

Copy the Story Link