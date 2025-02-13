Experience the joys of winter in Scarborough with an array of outdoor recreation spaces. With these sustained cold temperatures, head to our municipal skate pond for a fun activity for the family.

For over three decades, Scarborough’s Community Services department has maintained an outdoor skating rink for the public to enjoy during opportune winter conditions at no cost. The rink is located at 20 Municipal Drive in Scarborough, between the high school turf field and Wentworth School. Parking is available at Wentworth School or along the high school fields and tennis courts.

As a reminder, these skating ponds are just that … ponds on top of grass fields, so they are susceptible to varying changes in conditions. There are multiple factors that go into making and maintaining a safe ice-skating pond:

1.) Weather: The maintenance of an outdoor ice rink is heavily dependent on the weather conditions. Ideal temperatures for freezing the pond are crucial; if it’s too warm, the ice won’t freeze properly, leading to soft spots or slush. Conversely, extreme cold can make filling the rink with water more difficult as it freezes quickly upon contact with the cold surface.

2.) Drainage Issues: Having an ideal spot for a natural ice pond can be difficult. If your pond loses water due to drainage issues that can cause many different problems. The ice can become thin and you can lose water underneath the ice, causing pockets of air that can easily be broken if the ice isn’t thick enough.

3.) Ice Thickness Management: After flooding the skating pond and receiving the first good freeze, staff needs to check the thickness of the ice by test drilling a few small holes and measuring the thickness in around the ponds to ensure it is safe enough to skate on. Here is a general rule of thumb for ice safety:

• 2” or less: Stay off the ice

• 4”: Ice Fishing & Ice Skating

• 5”-6”: Snowmobiles & ATVs

• 8”-12”: Cars & Small Trucks

• 12”-15”: Medium Trucks

4.) Regular Maintenance Tasks: Once the rink is established, regular maintenance is required to keep it in good condition.

5.) Removal of Snow: After each snowfall, snow must be cleared promptly to prevent it from compacting into the ice surface. This can be done with snow removal equipment or simply a shovel.

6.) Resurfacing: Resurfacing is necessary to maintain a smooth, safe skating surface. This can involve adding layers of hot water using different methods to fill in cracks and bumps.

7.) After Use: After each use it is necessary to broom/sweep off all debris and ice shavings prior to resurfacing for the next planned skating.

8.) Equipment Maintenance: Maintaining an outdoor rink requires various tools and supplies such ice cleats to walk on the ice, shovels and/or equipment for snow removal, hand brooms or equipment brooms, hoses for resurfacing, equipment for smoothing the ice, heating elements for repairing bumps and cracks. Each year brings additional costs for replacing worn-out equipment.

9.) Physical Labor: The physical demands of maintaining an outdoor rink should not be underestimated. It involves heavy lifting, extensive shoveling, and prolonged periods outdoors in the cold weather.

10.) Time Commitment: Time commitment involved in maintaining an outdoor ice rink can be substantial. This includes hours spent removing snow, resurfacing the ice, making repairs and inspecting the whole rink for safety.

As long as we have had sustained low temperatures for days at a time, the ponds are generally able to open on a day-to-day basis. They will remain open as long as the cold weather persists. Check for the latest conditions on the Scarborough Community Services Facebook page, updated weekdays by noon. The post will be pinned to the top of the Scarborough Community Services page to let you know if the ice rink is open for normal hours, closed due to poor ice or weather conditions, or closed for maintenance with the hope of opening later in the day.

If there are signs out saying the rink is closed, please do not skate. Skating pond closures are intended for public safety and to prepare the ponds for incoming colder weather, if staff foresee an opportunity to improve surface conditions.

There are benches around the rink for people to take gear on and off and lights will be turned on in the evening hours. Both rinks are open to the public, depending on weather and ice conditions, weekdays 2 to 9 p.m., and weekends/holidays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarborough Community Services aims to enhance the quality of life for all residents by promoting a community centered environment through properly maintained public spaces and engaging recreation opportunities. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Community Services staff at comserv@scarboroughmaine.org or 207-730-4150.

