Lake Region senior Sam Laverdiere was named Gatorade Maine Boys Cross Country Player of the Year on Thursday.
Laverdiere won the Class B state championship this fall, finishing in 15 minutes, 52.79 seconds on the Twin Brooks Recreation Area course in Cumberland — 23 seconds in front of runner-up Aidan Ring of York. It was the fastest time regardless of class at the state championships. Laverdiere also won the Class B South regional in 16:06.51. He finished ninth at the New England cross country championships and 14th at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional.
Laverdiere was also named the Varsity Maine Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
